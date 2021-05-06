Super Quiz: General Science

The Earth's seasons are caused by the tilt of its --------.

What is the only species of cat that lives and hunts in groups?

This type of whale has a long, protruding tusk.

At 40 miles per hour, how far will a car travel in 45 minutes?

To what common fruit is the plantain similar?

Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to do what?

From what plant does linseed oil come?

An albacore is a type of --------.