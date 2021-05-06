Suspect in NLR shooting found dead

The suspect in the Tuesday shooting of a man in North Little Rock was found dead at the Buffalo National River, authorities said.

Deputies were called shortly after 8:20 a.m. about a person who had been shot at 9500 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock, according to a news release issued Wednesday morning by the Pulaski County sheriff's office. The shooting victim, whose name wasn't immediately provided, was in stable condition at a hospital, the release states.

The suspect in the shooting, 40-year-old Damon Casey of North Little Rock, was found dead Tuesday afternoon by federal authorities inside a park area at the Buffalo National River.

The two men were acquaintances, Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesperson Lt. Cody Burk said in an email.

The National Park Service requested the assistance of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Tuesday, Bill Sadler, state police spokesperson, said in an email.

The death is being investigated by state and federal authorities, the news release states.