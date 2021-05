This week's professional golf events

Justin Thomas tees off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

THIS WEEK'S EVENTS PGA TOUR EVENT Wells Fargo Championship SITE Charlotte, N.C. COURSE Quail Hollow Club (Par 71, 7,521 yards) PURSE $8.1 million WINNER'S SHARE $1.458 million TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 1-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Max Homa (2019) ARKANSANS ENTERED Sebastian Cappelen, Austin Cook PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS EVENT Regions Traditions SITE Birmingham, Ala. COURSE Greystone Golf & CC (Par 72, 7,277 yards) PURSE $2.4 million WINNER'S SHARE $360,000 TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Steve Stricker (2019) ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke LPGA TOUR EVENT Honda LPGA Thailand SITE Chonburi, Thailand COURSE Siam CC Pattaya (Old Course) (Par 72, 6,576 yards) PURSE $1.6 million WINNER'S SHARE $240,000 TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Sunday, 11 p.m.-3 a.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION Amy Yang (2019) ARKANSAN ENTERED Gaby Lopez EUROPEAN TOUR EVENT Canary Islands Championship SITE Tenerife, Spain COURSE Golf Costa Adeje (Par 72, 6,816 yards) PURSE $1.8 million WINNER'S SHARE $300,000 TELEVISION Golf Channel, today-Friday, 6-9 a.m., Saturday-Sunday, 6:30 a.m.-11 a.m. DEFENDING CHAMPION New event ARKANSAN ENTERED Pep Angles KORN FERRY TOUR EVENT Simmons Bank Open SITE College Grove, Tenn. COURSE The Grove (Par 72, 7,300 yards) PURSE $600,000 WINNER'S SHARE $108,000 TELEVISION None DEFENDING CHAMPION New event ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Nicolas Echavarria, Taylor Moore

