Top O-line prospect to choose Sunday

When Mother's Day rolls around this Sunday, it might not only be the fairer sex in Arkansas that has a reason to celebrate.

Joe T. Robinson junior offensive lineman E'Marion Harris (6-7, 370), arguably the state's top 2022 prospect, has decided to honor his mother Tiffany by announcing his college decision.

Harris, ranked first in the state and 240th nationally by Rivals and just outside the Top 300 by both 247 and ESPN, got his first offer from Alabama when he was 12.

The son of former Razorback offensive lineman Elliott Harris, the younger Harris added one from Arkansas soon afterward and has accumulated ones from Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, TCU, Missouri and many others since.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis were upfront with Harris from the get-go according to Robinson assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Brian Maupin.

"Coach Pittman and Coach Davis made it very clear on their first day in the office that E'Marion was a priority, he was their guy and they were going to do whatever it took to get him on campus and make sure he knew that he was a huge part of what they are trying to do up there.

"Obviously with those guys (Pittman and Davis) being O-line guys and letting it be known that it starts with in-state guys and with the O-line, Arkansas has done a really good job of reaching out from day one to the staff here and to E'Marion and his family was one of the guys they thought that had to get."

If Harris commits to Arkansas, he would be the 10th pledge of a 2022 recruiting class that is 14th in 247's composite rankings that take into account ESPN and Rivals numbers as well.

Maupin has known Harris since he was one of his teachers in the third grade.

"Obviously the size jumps out at everybody and it's been that way since he was in the third grade and bigger than me," Maupin said. "It's obvious that he was a big child and is a big young man now.

"The next thing is just how young he is. He is going to play next season as a senior as a 16-year-old. Those two things jump out at you first.

"But those really are a minute part of what makes him a high four-star prospect, a national recruit and what makes him a great kid."

Harris has played on both sides of the ball at Robinson.

"He can play all five offensive line positions and all four on the defensive line," Maupin said. "He is ultra-savvy on the field. I mean as a 13-year-old freshman starting on a state championship football team, he was making all the checks on the line.

"He's never had one disciplinary action in his life and I think he got sent to the principal's office one time in elementary school, but hasn't been back since. He is just awesome. He has great footwork on the basketball court. He is just an all-around great kid and you can't have enough of them in your program.

"It just helps so much when the biggest and the best in your program is that kind of kid. We don't have to worry about him being lazy, he's not a kid we have to worry about being in trouble, he's not disrespectable and he is always yes sir, no sir."

Elliott Harris has pushed his son to be the best.

"He has a great family, has had a great upbringing, his dad has been hard on him," Maupin said, "but he knows what it takes to get to the next level, having played for the Razorbacks. And as far as a football player, there is nothing he can't do."

One thing Harris does not do is seek attention.

"I have gone through this process with a number of kids and it is kind of rare that when you have somebody that really doesn't care much for the glitz or glamour or Twitter fame that comes with being a top high school recruit these days," Maupin said.

"Rarely if ever does he want to tweet from his own page or do interviews. He doesn't care about that stuff. He really just wants to go out and play ball, win a state championship for his team and his community and be the best E'Marion Harris he can be.

"That is refreshing and I think is a testament to the kind of kid he is."

As is giving his mom a unique Mother's Day gift.

"He wanted to do it special for his mom and they have a great relationship," Maupin said. "He's just a great person and a great player."