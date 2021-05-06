Two arrested in Fayetteville man's death

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police arrested two men in connection with the April 29 shooting of Greg Lovejoy at a house on Daisy Lane.

John Kelsey, 33, of 408 Cleveland St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with first-degree murder, according the Fayetteville Police Department. He was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Juan Macias-Torres, 25, of 4081 N. Johnell Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Macias-Torres was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at 702 Daisy Lane about 6:35 a.m. April 29. The officers found Lovejoy shot in the neck and lying in the driveway of the house

Lovejoy was taken to a local hospital where he died. His body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death, police said.

Kelsey was arrested Wednesday on a warrant issued in connection with Lovejoy's death. Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said the warrant was sealed under court order "to preserve the integrity of the investigation" but will eventually be made public.

Macias-Torres was arrested Tuesday as part of the investigation. According to a police report, witnesses said subjects in a silver car were possibly involved. Witnesses told police Lovejoy was in a fight with a man the day before the shooting who was in the car at the time of the shooting and identified the man as Macias-Torres.

According to the report, Macias-Torres was present when the shooting happened and was given the gun used immediately after the shooting by the person who fired the shots.

Macias-Torres was stopped by police May 4 while walking in the area of Crossover Road and Sterling Court, according to the report. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after police found a plastic bag with about 4.5 grams of a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the report, Macias-Torres told police he was at the shooting, but did not fire the shots. Macias-Torres told the officers he threw the gun out of the car in the area of Wedington Drive and Rupple Road as they were fleeing from the shooting.