UA business dean reappointed to job

FAYETTEVILLE -- Matt Waller, business dean at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will continue in that role with a second five-year appointment that begins July 1, the university announced Wednesday.

Waller, 56, first took on in 2015 the role of interim dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business. He has since overseen continued growth in enrollment for UA's second-largest college behind the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

The Walton College this past fall enrolled 6,084 undergraduate students, up 12% from an undergraduate enrollment of 5,432 in fall 2015.

Graduate enrollment has had ups and downs, with the Walton College this past fall having 464 graduate students compared with 446 in fall 2015.

Charles Robinson, UA's provost and executive vice chancellor, made the appointment. In a statement, Robinson praised Waller as a "respected and transformational leader."

Waller said in a statement that the Walton College is "growing our presence in Northwest Arkansas and the rest of the state, creating partnerships and innovative programs that benefit our students and business and industry throughout Arkansas and the region."

Under Waller's leadership, the college created its Department of Strategy, Entrepreneurship and Venture Innovation and established new graduate programs, including in economic analytics.

Waller, who joined UA in 1994 as a visiting assistant professor, earns an annual salary of $428,645, UA spokesman John Thomas said. His pay will increase to $471,510 beginning July 1. Waller also receives a $500 per month car allowance.