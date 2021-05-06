UAM athletics head leaves for S.D. spot

MONTICELLO -- Padraic McMeel has stepped down as athletic director at the University of Arkansas at Monticello to take the same position at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.

McMeel will begin his new duties June 22, Black Hills officials say. Black Hills competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference of NCAA Division II.

McMeel arrived at UAM in December 2018, when the Boll Weevils football team appeared in its first bowl game in decades. The university said he has increased fundraising efforts each year, raising $650,000 to date this academic year.

"His leadership saw a focus on the student-athlete experience, including the creation of a nutrition center shared by all sports as well as enhancing and renovating several facilities," a news release reads. "UAM Baseball and Men's Basketball earned [Great American] conference championship titles during McMeel's term at UAM, and several other teams have had their most competitive seasons in the history of their sports on campus. Another point of pride for McMeel is the attention on the fan experience. His resolve to make enhancements to the game day atmosphere during home competition for multiple sports led to some of the highest attendance the university has seen in recent years."

Hiring several coaches and staff members is at the top of McMeel's list of accomplishments, according to the release.

"The department has an exceptional team in place that continues to build on the foundation and legacy of UAM athletics. I'm proud to have called each of them colleagues," he said.

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss announced a search committee for McMeel's successor, to be led by student engagement Vice Chancellor Moses Goldmon.

The committee will include external affairs assistant athletic director Cody Reaves, UAM board of visitors member and First Natural State Bank of McGehee President Jim Daniels, associate professor of education Suzanna Guizar, assistant men's basketball coach Kris Johnson, faculty athletic representative and associate accounting professor Becky Phillips, board of visitors member and Union Bank Executive Vice President Scott Saffold and UAM Foundation accounting specialist Roxanne Smith.

Jeff Weaver, the vice chancellor for advancement, will oversee athletics from the executive council.

"This is an exciting time for UAM and for our department of athletics," Doss said. "I am grateful for Padraic's capable leadership over the last few years, and especially during this unique last year. He has positioned his successor to hit the ground running and continue building our athletic programs and supporting student-athlete success."