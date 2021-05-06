Uniti set to report on results from 1Q

Uniti Group Inc. is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2021 financial results after the stock market closes today.

The company's executive management team also will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 3:15 p.m., after the earnings announcement. The phone number for the conference call is (800) 708-4540, and the conference ID is 50149687. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.uniti.com.

A replay of the call will be available on the website or by telephone. The telephone replay is available for two weeks at (855) 859-2056; the conference ID is 50149687.