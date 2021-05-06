Wednesday's Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS -- Reassigned RHP Enoli Paredes from rehab assignment to Corpus Christi (Double-A South).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS -- Selected the contract of RHP Eddie Butler from Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).

LOS ANGELER ANGELS -- Activated RHP Mike Mayers from IL. Recalled Of Juan Lagares and OF Taylor Ward from Salt Lake City (Triple-A West). Placed INF Anthony Rendon on IL. Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Salt Lake City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Ben Rowen for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS -- Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Activated INF Miguel Sano from the 10-day IL. Placed OF/1B Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 4.

NEW YORK YANKEES -- Placed INF Rougned Odor on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Albert Breu from Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Triple-A Northeast).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS -- Optioned Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS -- Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Keynan Middleton on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS -- Activated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 4.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS -- Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day IL. Activated C Reese McGuire and OF Jonathan Davis to active roster. Transferred RHP Julian Merryweather to the 60-day IL.Optioned C Riley Adams to Buffalo (Triple-A East)

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES -- Activated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb and RHP Chris Martin to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

CHICAGO CUBS -- Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS -- Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to Louisville (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Louisville (Triple-A Midwest).

COLORADO ROCKIES -- Recalled RHP Jose Mujica from Albuquerque (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Sam Hilliard and RHP Ryan Castellani to Albuquerque (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS -- Recalled Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed 3B Edwin Rios on 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luke Raley to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS -- Placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East) for game 2.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES -- Placed LF Matt Joyce and CF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Scott Kingery and CF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS -- Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Traded RF Skye Bolt to Oakland for cash. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -- Recalled LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC -- Signed INF Elliott Curtis.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS -- Signed OF Bryce Denton.

NEW YORK BOULDERS -- Released RHP Chris Cepeda, RHP Mike O'Reilly, SS Braden Pearson, RHP Tim Ponto and SS Thomas Roulis.

BASKETBALL

NBA

NBA -- Announced that G Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have each been fined for violating league rules.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -- Signed G Charlie Brown.

WNBA

ATLANTA DREAM -- Waived G Yvonne Turner.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CHICAGO BEARS -- Signed WR Damiere Byrd.

DETROIT LIONS -- Waived RB Kerryon Johnson.

DALLAS COWBOYS -- Released DTs Antwaun Woods and Walter Palmore, CBs Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall, C Adam Redmond and DE Ladarius Hamilton.

DETROIT LIONS -- Signed TE Darren Fells.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS -- Signed LB Malik Jefferson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -- Signed S Will Parks to a one-year contract. Signed WR Chris Finke.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS -- Signed CB Casey Hayward. Released S Jeff Heath.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS -- Agreed to terms with LS Turner Bernard, LBs Tuf Borland and Christian Elliss, DT Zeandae Johnson, WRs Myron Mitchell, Whop Philyor and Blake Proehl, RB A.J. Rose, T Jordon Scott and P Zach Von Rosenberg.

NEW YORK JETS -- Claimed WR Matt Cole off waivers from San Francisco. Signed S Jamien Sherwood.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -- Claimed LB Nate Evans off waivers from Jacksonville.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS -- Signed S Raven Greene and LB Joseph Jones. Hired Thaddeus Lewis and A.Q. Shipley to the team's coaching staff. Re-Signed QB Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS -- Signed RB Brian Hill.

HOCKEY

NHL

NHL -- Named Jared M. Maples executive vice president, chief security officer. Announced the retirement of Dennis Cunningham, executive vice president of security. National Hockey League's department of safety has suspended Philadelphia D Shayne Gostisbehere two games for boarding Pittsburgh D Mark Friedman on May 4.

ANAHEIM DUCKS -- Recalled RW David Backes from minor league taxi squad.

ARIZONA COYOTES -- Signed G Karel Vejmelka to a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS -- Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from minor league taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS -- Recalled RW Parker Kelly and D Jonathan Aspirot from Belleville (AHL). Recalled D Olle Alsing and Vitaly Abramov from minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS -- Reassigned G Evan Cormier and LW A.J. Greer to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled LW Nolan Foote from Binghamton (AHL). Signed G Nico Daws to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS -- Recalled C Alexander Chmelevski and Ds Nicolas Meloch and Jacob Middleton from San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Kyle Topping from Orlando (ECHL). Recalled C Alexander True and Alexander Barabanov from minor league taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES -- Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Utica (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS -- Recalled LW Daniel Carr from minor league taxi squad.