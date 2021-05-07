Arkansas-Georgia start time delayed

FAYETTEVILLE — The baseball game between Arkansas against Georgia will not start on time tonight.

A first pitch was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. between the No. 1 Razorbacks and Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium. A new start time has not been determined.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in Fayetteville before 7 p.m. Rain chances are still possible, but diminish later in the night.

At 6:15 p.m., rain was falling and lightning was visible in areas near the stadium. According to SEC lightning policy, a game cannot be played until at least 30 minutes after the last lightning strike has occurred within 8 miles of the stadium.

Arkansas (34-8, 15-6 SEC) enters the series with a one-game lead in both the SEC and SEC West standings. The Razorbacks are the SEC’s only team without a series loss this season.

Georgia (27-16, 10-11) is looking to upset the top-ranked team on the road for the second time this season. The Bulldogs won two of three games at then-No. 1 Vanderbilt last month.

Arkansas is scheduled to throw left hander Patrick Wicklander (3-1, 1.89 ERA) against Georgia left hander Liam Sullivan (1-0, 4.74) tonight. It will be the first career start for Sullivan, a freshman.