The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here.

PROCEEDINGS OF May 6, 2021

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-20-164. Michael McCarty, Perry Galloway, Matt Smith, Greg Hart, Ross Bell, and Becton Bell v. Arkansas State Plant Board and Terry Walker, in His Official Capacity as Director of the Arkansas State Plant Board, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded with instructions. Baker, J., dissents.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-19-421. Robert Woodward v. State of Arkansas, from Chicot County Circuit Court. Remanded for findings of fact to settle and supplement the record. Womack, J., dissents.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-20-173. Monsanto Company v. Arkansas State Plant Board; and Arkansas State Plant Board Members in Their Official Capacities: Walter "Bruce" Alford; Kyle Baltz; Russell Black; Russell Bragg; Robert Campbell; Marty Eaton; John Fricke; Terry Fuller; Greg Hay; Jerry Hyde; Brad Koen; Matthew Marsh; Mark Morgan; Dennie Stokes; Sam Stuckey; Barry Walls; and Dr. Ken North, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Dismissed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Baker, J., dissents.