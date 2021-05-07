Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista man gets 20-year sentence for meth

by Ron Wood | May 7, 2021 at 9:07 a.m.
Stewart Anthony Carr

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Bella Vista man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for having a large quantity of methamphetamine.

Stewart Anthony Carr, 41, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute meth.

Lowell police officers stopped Carr after he ran a red light June 3, 2020, according to court documents. Officers saw him throw objects into a ditch from his moped while following him.

Officers found a small blue plastic container with what appeared to be meth residue in his backpack. They also found drug paraphernalia and a black case containing just under 3 ounces of meth on the side of the road where Carr was seen dropping items, according to the documents.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT