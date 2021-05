A body was found Friday morning along Interstate 40 near the Morgan/Maumelle exit to Arkansas 365, according to a release from Arkansas State Police.

Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Cody Burk said deputies were notified about the body of a man at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police will lead the investigation, the release said.

The body has been transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, according to the release.