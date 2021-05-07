Bail is $200,000 in drug-traffic case

Little Rock police arrested a man on a drug-trafficking charge Wednesday evening after a search of a home, according to an arrest report.

Officers executed a search warrant at 4201 Walker St., where they found suspected fentanyl, assorted paraphernalia and 200 grams of methamphetamine, the report said.

Resident Jimmy Dempsey, 42, was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

He is charged with several felonies: trafficking methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug premises and possession of drugs in proximity to certain facilities.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

LR man is jailed over drugs, scale

A Little Rock man was arrested on drug charges after a search of his residence Wednesday about noon, according to an arrest report.

Officers executed the search warrant at 1100 S. Bowman St., where methamphetamine and a digital scale were found in the possession of Rylan Pereyman, 36, the report said.

Pereyman was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was not on the roster Thursday evening. He is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.