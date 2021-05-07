Marriage Licenses

Lauren Brummett, 24, and Michael McDonald, 32, both of Maumelle.

Mary Goss, 25, of Little Rock, and Tony Hoston, 27, of Jacksonville.

Anna McDermott, 32, and Cristian Sapera, 32, both of Little Rock.

Gilbert Navarro, Jr., 64, and Barbara Mock, 73, both of North Little Rock.

Kenndrick Purdiman, 23, and Haley Fuller, 22, both of Little Rock.

Kimberly Penister, 43, and Orlando Walker, 45, both of Little Rock.

Jordan Robertson, 30, and Corinna Papps, 30, both of Little Rock.

Bobby Richardson, 27, and Shumonei Reeves, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Nichole Lutrick, 41, and Johnny Glover, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1348 Lybrittanee Jenkins v. Ferie Jenkins, Sr.

21-1350 DeMarcus Tate v. Amanda Tate.

21-1352 Jessica Jackson v. Jason Jackson.

21-1353 Sharell Gillespie v. Byron Gillespie.

21-1356 Larry Houston-Huff v. James Houston-Huff.

21-1357 Allan Taylor v. Iysha Taylor.

21-1358 Amanda Denton v. Robert Denton.

21-1360 Gary Nowlin v. Caitlyn Nowlin.

21-1361 Jeremy Lawhon v. Jinny Lawhon.

21-1362 William House v. Brenda House.

21-1364 Lilliane Barnum v. Brandon Barnum.

21-1365 Paul Pickett, Jr. v. Tunisha Pickett.

GRANTED

20-2815 Bryan Emmerling v. Jessica Emmerling.

21-984 Frederick Brooks II v. Venita Brooks.