FYI: 'At the Wedding,' 'Hillary and Clinton'

Today

Virtual Architecture Tour -- 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mother's May Market -- Where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. Free.

First Friday -- 3-9 p.m., downtown Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Opening Reception -- For "Pronouns," 5-7 p.m., Fenix Arts, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Millar Lodge, Fayetteville. Free. Email fenixartscenter@gmail.com.

Harry Potter Trivia -- 6:30p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"At the Wedding" -- A new love story by Bryna Turner, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Hillary and Clinton" -- In an alternate reality, a woman named Hillary runs for president, 8 p.m. May 7-8; again May 13-15 with a 2 p.m. matinee May 16, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

The Little Craft Show -- With 80 arts vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Shiloh Square, 106 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Admission free; art for sale. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Family Workshop -- Fantastic Ferns, 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10 per family. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Hear Our Voices -- With the Jones Benally Family, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Zoom & Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mother's May Market -- Where families can gather, explore and create handmade crafty gifts like egg carton flowers, fingerprint magnets, popsicle stick photo frames and more, 1-6 p.m., Walmart Supercenter on Walnut Street in Rogers. Free.

Mural Unveiling -- Trail of Tears by artist Johnnie Diacon (Muscogee Creek), 3 p.m., Museum of Native American History via Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Panel Discussion -- For "Pronouns," 6 p.m., Fenix Arts, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Millar Lodge, Fayetteville. Free. Email fenixartscenter@gmail.com.

