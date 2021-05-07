GOP touts relief it voted against

NEW YORK -- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said it pained her to vote against the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

But in the weeks that followed, the first-term Republican issued a news release celebrating more than $3.7 million from the package that went to community health centers in her district as one of her "achievements." She said she prided herself on "bringing federal funding to the district and back into the pockets of taxpayers."

Malliotakis is far from alone.

Every Republican in Congress voted against the sweeping pandemic relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law three months ago. But since the early spring votes, Republicans from New York and Indiana to Texas and Washington state have promoted elements of the legislation they fought to defeat.

The Republicans' favorite provisions represent a tiny sliver of the massive law, which sent $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, extended unemployment benefits until September, increased the child tax credit, offered housing assistance for millions of low-income Americans and expanded health care coverage. Republicans tried to negotiate a smaller package, arguing that Biden's plan was too expensive and not focused enough on the nation's health and economic crises.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Democrats are promising to make the pandemic relief vote -- and the Republican resistance to it -- a central element in their political strategy moving into next year's midterm elections as they defend delicate House and Senate majorities. And there are early signs that Republicans may struggle to defend their opposition to the legislative package, which was designed to protect the nation's fragile economic recovery following the worst public health threat in a century.

GOP lawmakers have been especially bullish about promoting the rescue plan's Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which devoted $28.6 billion to the struggling industry. Applications for the program opened this week.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., topped a group of at least eight Republicans who have encouraged constituents to apply in recent days.

"The Congresswoman is using her platform to inform her constituents of federal funds and resources available to them," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. "She did not claim to support the bill in the tweet, and her constituents deserve to know about federal programs they can apply for regardless of how she votes."

The office of Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., noted that he voted against the full package, but led efforts to ensure the restaurant relief was included.

"Sen. Wicker co-authored the amendment that successfully added the Restaurant provision to the reconciliation bill. Why wouldn't he want to encourage participation?" spokesman Phillip Waller said.

The Independent Restaurant Coalition acknowledged the Republican's awkward position, but offered its thanks anyway.

"Senator Wicker did not vote for the package (we wish all members did!), but his work on the RESTAURANTS Act from the beginning made the relief fund possible," the industry group tweeted. "We are grateful for that work."

White House spokesman Andrew Bates sarcastically expressed appreciation for the Republicans who have begun to tout elements of Biden's stimulus.

"The American people -- majorities of Democrats, independents, and Republicans -- have long been firmly unified behind the American Rescue Plan," Bates said. "So it's heartening to see Republicans in Congress reaching across the aisle to endorse it -- even retroactively."

The Republican opposition has only begun to be tested.

The Democratic National Committee has launched "digital takeovers" of local news websites in Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, New Hampshire, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania to thank Democrats and highlight the Republican obstruction. The White House's political arm has also put up billboards in 20 states calling out Republicans and focused on the GOP opposition in training for Democratic officials.