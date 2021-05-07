Billy Crystal deserves some grief for how "Here Today" turned out. Its pacing slackens, and it might have been more rewarding if his look at the world of sketch comedy had more sequences that were, oh, funny.

Crystal is a veteran of "Saturday Night Live," as is Alan Zweibel, who penned "The Prize," a short story that provides the basis of the movie's first few minutes. You'd think two sharp comedic minds might have some side-splitting leftover sketches that didn't make it to air. The framing story depends on having sketches bomb, but the ones that get fixed aren't that much more amusing.

Fortunately, Crystal, who wrote, produced and directed "Here Today," also did some smart casting. Selecting Tiffany Haddish and himself for the leads gives both of them a rare chance to show off formidable dramatic chops. While as director Crystal tends to ladle on the schmaltz, he and Haddish play their scenes with integrity enough to make the movie feel honest and engaging.

The two have an effortless chemistry, so it's delightful to see them becoming friends.

Their initial meeting isn't promising. Veteran comedy writer Charlie Berns (Crystal) has actioned a dinner with himself for charity. Under normal circumstances it might be flattering to meet Emma Payge (Haddish), who won.

Instead, he discovers that his company and a first-class meal are worth only $22.

Furthermore, the only reason she entered was to spite her ex, who is fan of Charlie's work. Emma knows nothing about it and quickly discovers that seafood is lethal for her.

Emma makes her living busking in parks and tunnels around New York and has no health insurance, so Charlie pays for her pricey medical treatment. A good day in the park can be lucrative, so she's determined to pay Charlie back.

The writer may not want to admit it, but he needs her help as well. While his ear for quips is as sharp as it was in his youth, the names of his own children don't come so easily. He's too proud to admit it, but he's struggling with the early stages of dementia. While he adores his offspring (Penn Badgley and Laura Benanti) and still carries a torch for his late wife, Carrie (Louisa Krause), recalling important details about them is becoming increasingly difficult.

Merely typing his memoir is becoming a Herculean task.

Crystal's pacing lapses are forgivable because Charlie's quest to make up for past problems with his children has an imminent deadline. Emma is intelligent enough to know that Charlie's quips are hiding something far more dire and has more affection for him than many of his ex-girlfriends did.

Crystal the screenwriter is thankfully aware of the age gap between the leading lady and himself and examines it effectively. It's more entertaining and honest to acknowledge a 70-something man might not make girls blush anymore. Haddish supplements her charmingly defiant attitude with a genuine sense of compassion, and letting her and Crystal loose in a wax museum guarantees solid chuckles.

Charlie's attempts to reconcile with his children while he can still remember them is poignant, but it's not as engaging as watching Haddish take the spotlight. While Crystal has willingly taken on several burdens with "Here Today," he's wise enough to choose a co-star who allows both of them to shine.

More News ‘Here Today’ 82 Cast: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith, Audrey Hsieh, Sharon Stone, Kevin Kline, Barry Levinson Director: Billy Crystal Rating: PG-13, for strong language and sexual references Running time: 1 hour, 57 minutes Playing theatrically