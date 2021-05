HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

4A-EAST

at Brookland THURSDAY Stuttgart 6, Southside Batesville 2 Brookland vs. Lonoke, (suspended) Valley View vs. Forrest City, (suspended) Wynne vs. Jonesboro Westside, (suspended) TODAY Game 2 Brookland vs. Lonoke, (suspended) Game 3 Valley View vs. Forrest City, (suspended) Game 4 Wynne vs. Jonesboro West-side, (suspended) SATURDAY Game 5 Stuttgart vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

4A-NORTH

at Harrison THURSDAY Farmington 10, Clarksville 2 Morrilton 9, Harrison 1 Dardanelle 2, Prairie Grove 0 Pea Ridge 7, Pottsville 2 TODAY Game 5 Farmington vs. Morrilton, Noon Game 6 Dardanelle vs. Pea Ridge, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

4A-SOUTH

at Nashville THURSDAY Nashville 13, Monticello 0 Star City 3, Bauxite 2 Camden Fairview 5, Arkadelphia 1 Malvern 5, Magnolia 4 TODAY Game 5 Nashville vs. Star City, Noon Game 6 Camden Fairview vs. Malvern, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 1

at Valley Springs THURDAY Valley Springs 14, Charleston 3 Paris 10, Lincoln 0 Booneville 13, Elkins 2 Hackett 15, West Fork 5 TODAY Game 5 Valley Springs vs. Paris, Noon Game 6 Booneville vs. Hackett, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 2

at Clinton THURSDAY Bald Knob 14, Gosnell 3 Harrisburg 3, Rose Bud 0 Hoxie 9, Pangburn 1 Rivercrest 5, Clinton 3 TODAY Game 5 Bald Knob vs. Harrisburg, Noon Game 6 Hoxie vs. Rivercrest, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 3

at Central Arkansas Christian THURSDAY Mayflower 7, Central Ark. Christian 3 Atkins 12, Palestine-Wheatley 2 Baptist Prep 19, Episcopal Collegiate 0 Dover 6, DeWitt 4 TODAY Game 5 Mayflower vs. Atkins, Noon Game 6 Baptist Prep vs. Dover, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 4

at Ashdown THURSDAY Ashdown 7, Rison 4 Glen Rose 12, Dumas 1 Smackover 11, Genoa Central 1 McGehee 8, Fouke 4 TODAY Game 5 Ashdown vs. Glen Rose, Noon Game 6 Smackover vs. McGehee, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

2A-CENTRAL

at Tuckerman THURSDAY Quitman 11, Midland 1 Melbourne 10, South Side Bee Branch 0 Tuckerman 15, Hector 0 Salem 7, Bigelow 0 TODAY Game 5 Quitman vs. Melbourne, Noon Game 6 Tuckerman vs. Salem, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

2A-NORTH

at Carlisle THURSDAY East Poinsett County 11, England 0 McCrory 5, Rector 2 Carlisle 15, Buffalo Island Central 5 Riverside 20, Hazen 5 TODAY Game 5 East Poinsett County vs. Mc-Crory, Noon Game 6 Carlisle vs. Riverside, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

2A-SOUTH

at Horatio THURSDAY Parkers Chapel 4, Poyen 1 Fordyce 7, Murfreesboro 1 Horatio 5, Woodlawn 2 Spring Hill 5, Magnet Cove 1 TODAY Game 5 Parkers Chapel vs. Fordyce, Noon Game 6 Horatio vs. Spring Hill, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

2A-WEST

at Mountain Home THURSDAY Flippin 9, Magazine 2 Cotter 16, Lavaca 15 Mansfield vs. Decatur, (n) Acorn vs. Yellville-Summit, (n) TODAY Game 5 Mansfield-Decatur winner vs. Flippin, Noon Game 6 Cotter vs. Acorn-Yellville-Summit winner, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 1

at Scranton THURSDAY Jasper 17, County Line 15 Western Yell County 16, Bruno-Pyatt 0 Scranton 15, Lead Hill 0 Mulberry/Pleasant View 19, Omaha 0 TODAY Game 5 Jasper vs. Western Yell County, Noon Game 6 Scranton vs. Mulberry/Pleasant View, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 2

at Izard County THURSDAY Mammoth Spring 2, Shirley 0 Hillcrest 16, Izard County 3 West Side Greers Ferry 15, Marked Tree 0 Armorel 9, Viola 7 TODAY Game 5 Mammoth Spring vs. Hillcrest, Noon Game 6 West Side Greers Ferry vs. Armorel, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 3

at Mount Vernon-Enola THURSDAY Bradford 5, Guy-Perkins 3 Sacred Heart 18, Brinkley 0 Mount Vernon-Enola 16, Clarendon 0 Wonderview 21, Abundant Life 0 TODAY Game 5 Bradford vs. Sacred Heart, Noon Game 6 Mount Vernon-Enola vs. Wonderview, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 4

at Ouachita THURSDAY Emerson 20, Mount Ida 0 Bradley 15, Kirby 0 Taylor 16, Blevins 0 Ouachita 9, Hermitage 7 TODAY Game 5 Emerson vs. Bradley, Noon Game 6 Taylor vs. Ouachita, 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, Noon Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2:30 p.m.