Hospital reports little change to shot officer

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Police officer Tyler Franks, who was shot Tuesday while responding to a domestic disturbance, remained in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to a statement Thursday from the hospital.

"At this time, the medical care team continues to evaluate and monitor his progress," a statement from the hospital read. "The family wishes to once again express their appreciation for the outpouring of support they have received and asks for continued prayers throughout the coming days."

Franks was shot in the torso and upper legs, according to Capt. Jeff O'Brien with the Prairie Grove Police Department. O'Brien said Franks was wearing a standard police protective vest when the shooting occurred.

Nickolas M. Colbert, 42, was shot by police during the altercation. Colbert also is at Washington Regional, O'Brien said. O'Brien said Thursday the most recent information he had was Colbert is expected to recover.

Police went to 313 W. Thurman St. at 8:32 p.m. Tuesday. Franks, Prairie Grove officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers arrived at the home and tried to enter a bedroom, O'Brien said.

Colbert fired several shots from a shotgun and a handgun, O'Brien said. Gibson returned fire, striking Colbert at least four times. O'Brien said Colbert retreated farther into the bedroom and Gibson got Franks out of the house and applied tourniquets to his wounds.

Gibson was placed on administrative leave, following usual department policy, O'Brien said. Prairie Grove police will do an internal investigation and the Washington County sheriff's office will handle the investigation into the police shooting of Colbert.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said Thursday the investigation is continuing and there was nothing new to report.