How About A Listen? 'Trash Blood Horrorcast' with Zac Slusher, B.J. Presley

Did you know we have a plethora of funny, educational, captivating and insightful podcasts produced and hosted by the deep well of talent cultivated in our own Northwest Arkansas? In this series, we'll continue to highlight some of these local offerings, so keep an eye (or an ear) out for something that may tickle your fancy.

'Trash Blood Horrorcast'

Zac Slusher's original show "Trash Blood" started as an interview/activities show with national touring comedians. After some 80 episodes, Slusher was looking to change things up. As a lifetime fan of horror movies and paranormal-themed entertainment, the field seemed like a good change of pace. Now joined by one of his oldest and best friends, B.J. Presley, and sister Madi Slusher as hosts, "Trash Blood Horrorcast is a mix of horror movies, paranormal and "goofy, dumb comedy."

Hosted by Zac Slusher and B.J. Presley

Airs: On most major podcast platforms. "Trash Blood Horrorcast" on YouTube and at facebook.com/trashbloodpodcast.

Slusher also has a comedy show, "Distant Uncles With Ray Porter & Zac Slusher," at facebook.com/Distantuncles.

Q: What kind of gap did you perceive in the world of audio that you wanted your program to fill?

A: I don't think we were necessarily trying to fill a gap, but definitely needed something unique to make it absolutely worth the time -- something fun enough to look forward to each time -- and that's where "Trash Bloods's Original Sequels" comes into play. We write and perform a script that we've written for each episode that's a sequel, mash-up or spin-off of a horror movie that hasn't been made. For instance, "The Exorcism of Robocop."

Q: Who would be a dream guest for the show, or dream topic to discuss for an upcoming episode?

A: We don't have too many guests on, but I would love to have Kane Hodder. He's played Jason Voorhees in "Friday the 13th" series in parts 7-10 and plays Victor Crowley in "The Hatchet" series.

One topic I'd like to pay more focus to is the science of things we believe to be paranormal. I grew up in a house that I can only explain as haunted and have had several experiences other places. I believe every "paranormal" experience has a reasonable scientific explanation, though. Some have been explained and some remain unexplained. I don't think there's curses or Ouija boards bringing ghosts to our world, just something still confusing and scientifically unsolved.

