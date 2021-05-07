• Cinda Mickols is being told to try "harmless hazing," such as shouting, clapping or spraying water, to scare off 15-20 endangered California condors that have taken a liking to her house in Tehachapi and are leaving piles of droppings, scratched deck railings, and damaged flags and lawn ornaments.

• Jovan Collazo, 23, in his third week of U.S. Army basic training, faces dozens of charges including kidnapping, after authorities said he boarded a school bus near Columbia, S.C., with a rifle and held the driver and 18 students hostage before telling them to get off the bus.

• Bruno DiFabio, 51, a celebrity pizza chef known as "Lord of the Pies," was sentenced in federal court in Bridgeport, Conn., to 30 days in prison after he pleaded guilty to hiding restaurant income to avoid $800,000 in taxes.

• Rewaa Mershid, 26, a Palestinian reporter for a Gaza City radio station, got an apology from the militant group Hamas after she said a border guard beat her with a tree branch on the Gaza frontier for not wearing an Islamic headscarf.

• Rebecca Scholand, operations manager for New Hampshire's Mount Washington observatory, said Nimbus, a gray shorthair cat from an Oklahoma animal shelter, is the weather station's new mascot, succeeding Marty, a black Maine coon who died last fall.

• Brian Ruth, 44, of Deepwater, Mo., pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after securing nearly $523,000 in pandemic relief loans that he spent on personal expenses, including vehicles.

• Bartlomiej Rosiek, a spokesman for firefighters in Krakow, Poland, said a six-month search has resulted in two more people joining the team of eight retirees who play the city's trademark Hejnal bugle call every hour from the tower in St. Mary's Basilica, a tradition that dates back to 1392.

• Tyler Caudill, 19, who initially was found passed out with a rifle inside a twin-engine jet at an airport in Grand Island, Neb., surrendered after a 90-minute standoff with police when they filled the cabin with pepper spray and has been charged with attempted theft and possession of a deadly weapon, authorities said.

• Melissa Giller, a spokesman for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., said the museum is again using a herd of more than 350 goats to eat brush around its perimeter and help protect the campus from wildfires.