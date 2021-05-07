Judge hears arguments over Pope County casino license

A Pulaski County circuit judge is weighing arguments heard Friday morning from two casino operators vying for the Pope County casino license.

Attorneys for Gulfside Casino Partnership and Cherokee Nation Businesses, as well as counsel for the Arkansas attorney general's office, spent the roughly 90-minute hearing debating the constitutionality of a casino endorsement letter from a former Pope County official.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox listened to the arguments, asking numerous questions, then said he was taking the issue under advisement and would issue a ruling at a later time.

Also Friday after the hearing began, Fox opened access to the hearing to the "general public" after rejecting requests from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to either attend in person or through remote video access.

Earlier Friday morning, Fox denied the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's motion to intervene filed the previous day, saying that the "general public" has "no interest relating to issuance of the casino license itself."

Fox said the Democrat-Gazette had the option of appealing to the Arkansas Supreme Court or taking action in federal court.

Fox was asked to comment as to why he opened the courtroom despite his previous denial. That request for comment was denied.

"The court has no comment," said Christie Greer, Fox’s trial court administrator.

A reporter with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was allowed entrance into the courtroom about 15 minutes after the hearing began. No other members of the general public were in attendance.

