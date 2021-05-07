Junior leader class tours city

The 2021 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce took a tour of the city of Pine Bluff on April 29.

Highlights included a visit with Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington at city hall, a visit to the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center and a stop at the new Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library in downtown Pine Bluff, according to the Chamber newsletter.

"The students enjoyed learning about all of the exciting changes happening in our city," a spokesman said.

Participants included Anna Herrin and Tir'zah Walden, both of White Hall High School, and Kayla Daniels, Micah Thomas, Deja Thomas and Mya Tolbert, all of Dollarway High School.

The high school students meet in sessions that offer solid, firsthand information and provide opportunities for dialogue about community issues, according to the Chamber's website.

Junior Leadership Pine Bluff is for local young people who aspire to make a difference in the community. It is an issues-oriented program that broadens participants' perspectives, examines community issues, expands opportunities to develop friendships from area schools, strengthens leadership skills, and motivates the students to excel in their academic studies, according to the website.

Students are selected on the basis of demonstrated leadership interest as well as evidence of community interest and commitment.