Listen Here! Blues Newcomer Pieces Together Fresh Perspective

"Nowhere Sounds Lovely"

Christina Vane

Blue Tip Records

Unlike most of her contemporaries, Cristina Vane has a taste for pre-war American blues from the likes of Skip James, Robert Johnson and Blind Willie Johnson. Add a splash of slow western waltzes and haunting Appalachian melodies for good measure and she's tapped in to the very well from which rock and roll sprung.

Born in Italy to a Sicilian-American father and a Guatemalan mother, Vane grew up between England, France and Italy, and was fluent in four languages by the time she moved to her fathers' native United States to attend university at 18 years old. Vane's debut full-length album, "Nowhere Sounds Lovely," released April 2 and explores the depths of her new home's musical history from her unique perspective. Americana Highways called it the "best guitar record" they've heard this year.

"Voyager"

Current Joys

Secretly Canadian

Current Joys -- the project of Nick Rattigan -- is preparing for the release of its upcoming album, "Voyager," out May 14. The album rattles with the live-wire feeling that's thrummed through all of Rattigan's previous releases: quavering, scream-itself-hoarse vocals and self-interrogation via song. But here, that bristling, sentimental rock 'n' roll cacophony is overlaid with a soundtrack orchestra guiding it along.

On "Voyager," Rattigan eschews lo-fi home recordings for a full band and recording sessions at Stinson Beach Studios. While the audiences and songwriting/recording approaches changed and continue to evolve for Current Joys, the inspiration Rattigan draws from cinema remains a guiding force. Frequently he uses film as a jumping off point for songwriting.

