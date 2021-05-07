May 7, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are the top stories from the Democrat-Gazette this week.

With one hitch, 2 Central Arkansas districts ruled unitary

The Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts are unitary with the exception of some facilities issues, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. said Thursday.

"Is it time? Yes," the judge said in a 68-page order in the federal school desegregation lawsuit that began in 1982. "It is therefore time for both Districts to continue their important and challenging work of educating all students without oversight from this Court, except as specified on facilities."

Duggar granted jail release in child porn case

A federal judge is allowing Joshua James Duggar to be released from custody on a laundry list of conditions while he awaits trial on child pornography charges.

Duggar, 33, of Springdale appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann on Friday and pleaded innocent to one charge of receipt of child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography.

State set to forgo new vaccine doses for 2nd week to use up stock

Arkansas will likely turn down its entire weekly allocation of coronavirus vaccine from the federal government this week for the second week in a row as the state's providers work to use up their inventory, a state official said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Arkansas posted its highest increase in coronavirus cases in about two weeks for the second day in a row Wednesday, with some of the cases stemming from an outbreak at the Faulkner County jail.

Little Rock attorney switches parties in AG race to run as Democrat

Attorney Jason Davis of Little Rock, a former Republican, will seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general next year, he announced Monday.

He is the third candidate to announce hopes of succeeding term-limited Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle, who has held the job since 2015. In July, Rutledge announced that she is running for the GOP nomination for governor next year.

Westerman seeks leniency for young offenders

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman is again sponsoring legislation to allow more lenient federal sentences for kids who commit crimes to escape their abusers, to end life-without-parole sentences for youths and reduce minimum sentences for juveniles.

The Hot Springs Republican is part of a bipartisan group of congressional members who introduced bills last week that advocates say would make federal prosecution and sentencing of children more age-appropriate.