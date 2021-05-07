100 years ago

May 7, 1921

• Little Rock's 18 aldermen by working for a dollar a year during the next two years may make possible the building of an auditorium in the City park, and again they may not. The proposal has been launched and because several members of the City Council at a special meeting at the office of Mayor Brickhouse yesterday afternoon declined to go on record either for or against the wage cut, it will be thrashed out in caucus preceding the meeting of the council Monday night.

50 years ago

May 7, 1971

• Governor Bumpers indicated Thursday that the state probably would not appeal further a federal court decision that found conditions in Arkansas prisoners unconstitutional. "I think we can comply with that order," Mr. Bumpers said. With the appropriations and other legislation enacted by the 1971 General Assembly and with a new commissioner of correction who is knowledgeable in penology starting work soon, the state will be making substantial progress toward placing the prisons on a constitutional basis, the governor said.

25 years ago

May 7, 1996

• Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee of Texarkana has no opposition in the May 21 GOP primary for the U.S. Senate, which means he can spend the spring raising money for his fall campaign. Huckabee was doing just that Monday as six Republican senators came to Little Rock for a fund-raising event. The six Senate freshmen were the stars of a $1,000-per-person reception Monday afternoon, which Huckabee said would net his campaign $65,000 to $85,000. Huckabee expected 75 to 100 people to attend the reception. He said some of those supporters already have donated the maximum amount allowed by federal law.

10 years ago

May 7, 2011

• As the water in the Mississippi River continues to rise toward predicted historic levels, comparisons with the great flood of 1927 have become inevitable. At a section of Interstate 40 now closed because of high water, scientists announced that the current river levels have not been seen since that flood 84 years ago. The flooding has gotten so bad that detour routes are now being detoured. Back roads used to channel traffic around the closed section of I-40 are now underwater in places, and new detour routes have been devised. But levees and other flood defenses built over the years make it unlikely that any major metropolitan areas will be completely inundated as the water pushes downstream and into tributaries over the next week or two, engineers say.