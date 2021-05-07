PB class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon May 13 at Wright's Ranch House, 6224 Dollarway Road.

All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. For questions or to give updates on classmates, contact Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

NAACP branch to host Entergy chief

Charles McGhee, Entergy's senior manager of region distribution operations, will make a presentation during the Pine Bluff NAACP branch's upcoming meeting.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. May 13. NAACP members who provided the branch with valid email addresses will be sent the Zoom link to join the meeting. Others wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com to request the link.

Details: NAACP Branch President Wanda V. Neal, (870) 536-3141.

VA offers vaccine clinic in Monticello

A covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held for veterans, their partners and caregivers next month in Monticello, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.The event will be held from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. June 4 at VFW No. 4515, 148 Veterans Drive.

Ribbon cutting held for support group

Whole Nedz Inc. grief and loss support organization held a ribbon cutting at its May Day Celebration, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber's Redcoats participated in the event May 1 on the parking lot of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. It featured music, bounce houses, food trucks and on-site grief and counseling professionals. Angela D. Roby is founder and chief executive officer of Whole Nedz.