PB senior gets Kiwanis scholarship

Trenton Harris is the recipient of the Kiwanis Club of Pine Bluff's scholarship for 2021.

The Pine Bluff High School senior received a $1,000 scholarship and plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff this fall. His objective is to enter the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program, where he will major in industrial technology and applied engineering.

In high school he has been on the varsity basketball team for the past four years and his long-term career goal is to become a representative for athletes, according to a news release.

Harris is the son of Marisa Harris, an area specialist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Charles Harris Jr., a machinist with Central Moloney. His brother, Charles III, is attending UAPB.

Harris has been active in numerous organizations, clubs and committees. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, president of the Gentleman's Club, Ivy Center for Education and D.R.E.A.M.S. (Dreams Require Educating And Motivating Students).

He was a delegate to the Arkansas Boys State last year and has been on the Honor Roll and Principal's List for making all A's for all four years of high school.

Harris is also active in his church, New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, where he is a member of the youth choir, the Pantomime Praise Team and the HYPE High School Youth Group.

In his spare time, he likes to read and spend time with his family. Harris said he strives to inspire younger people in the community.