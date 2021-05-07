Pine Bluff area Church News beginning May 7

ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER SERVICES have been scheduled for people to gather one hour and pray for the growth and prosperity of the city at 6 p.m. Sundays in May. Two events will be by conference call and two sessions in person. Prayers will be held by conference call at 978-990-5000, access code: 127365# on May 9 at Family Time Baptist Church and Ministries, 501 S. Ohio St.; and May 16 at Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ, 3105 S. Apple St. Live events following health guidelines and mask wearing will be held May 23 at St. Peter's Rock Baptist Church, 1201 S. Catalpa St.; and May 30 at New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St. On May 2, New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church was the host.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will host the Sisterhood Outreach Ministries' Women of Honor Conference. Friday, a meet and greet will be held at 5 p.m. and the service starts at 6 p.m. with guest minister Darlene Hines. Saturday, the host minister Stephanie Swygert will speak. Workshops will be held at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. banquet. Sunday, services are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with Hines speaking. Marshell Foster, a minister, will also speak.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Vaccines will be administered by ExpressRX Pharmacy. Anyone 16 years old or older may register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment, according to a news release.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will conduct the deacon ordination service for Errick Davis Sr. at 11 a.m. May 16. The church also invites people to worship services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. The church is practicing social distancing and has hand sanitizer wipes available. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.

