Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Amanda Lawson, 33, of 490 Stone Meadow Lane in West Fork was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lawson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Michael Fransen, 40, of 490 Stone Meadow Lane in West Fork was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fransen was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office

• Tyler Griffith, 25, of 5943 Primrose Road in Lowell was arrested Thursday in connection with witness bribery and sexual indecency with a child. Griffith was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

• Jeremy Mounce, 34, of 111 Sage St.in Centerton was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Mounce was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Tyler Brady, 34, of 3300 Monte Ne Road in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Brady was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Laquan Morman, 32, of 966 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and aggravated assault. Morman was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Dylan Lee Dewitt, 18, of 2102 S. Eighth St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Dewitt was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Leroy Sustaita, 24, of 817 N. 27th St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Sustaita was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Kevin Denson, 36, of 439 Madison County in Huntsville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Denson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Brandon Cabrera, 22, of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Cabrera was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff’s

Office

• Connor Worona, 24, of 70 Skyline Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Worona was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Sulphur Springs

• Dianna Bush, 49, of 15233 Bethlehem Road in Gravette was arrested Wednesday in connection with tampering with public records and forgery. Bush was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.