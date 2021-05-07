PREP BASEBALL

LR CATHOLIC 9, FAYETTEVILLE 4

The Bulldogs could not climb out of an early hole in a nonconference loss Thursday at home. Catholic jumped out to a 6-0 lead and cruised from there. Isaac Cottle and Pierson Gunnel had 2 hits each for Fayetteville.

FS SOUTHSIDE 7, FS NORTHSIDE 6

Parker Wehunt’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Jack Williamson as the Mavericks earned a walk-off win. Southside trailed 6-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning and scored both runs with one out. Zebediah Allen, who had reached on a walk, tied the game at 6-6, scoring on Kent Carlisle’s RBI double. Williamson, who had singled, moved to third on Carlisle’s hit. Carlisle was 3-for-4 with 2 doubles for the Mavericks. David Sorg and Wehunt each had two hits. Derius Wise was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs for Northside.

4A-NORTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Harrison

FARMINGTON 16, MORRILTON 3

Caden Elsik and Trey Hill drove three runs each to lead the Cardinals to a first-round win Thursday. Kyson Bridges doubled and drove in two runs for Farmington, which blew the game open with 10 runs in the fourth inning. Myles Harvey earned the win, allowing just two hits over 5 innings. The Cardinals will take on Huntsville at 2:30 p.m. today in the semifinals. The Eagles hammered Dardanelle 16-5 on Thursday.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 8, CLARKSVILLE 1

Kyle Cason allowed just 4 hits over 5 innings and struck out 9 as the No. 1 seed Saints cruised to an opening-round win Thursday. Sean Rhodes powered the Saints’ offense with a pair of doubles and Gunnar Pace was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Alex Patrick also drove in two runs for Shiloh Christian. The Saints will take on Harrison at noon today in the semifinals. The Goblins run-ruled Potts-ville 12-2 on Thursday to complete the 4A-1 Conference sweep of all four first-round games.

3A-1 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Harrison

WEST FORK 20, PARIS 11

The Tigers won a high-scoring first-round game, pounding out 11 hits. Wyett Kutz homered and drove in 4 runs for West Fork. Brenan Cash and Jacob Cravens also drove in 4 runs each. Cash went 5 innings to earn the win with 6 strikeouts. West Fork will take on Elkins at noon today in the semifinals. Elkins blasted Charleston 11-1 on Thursday.

DANVILLE 19, GREENLAND 1

Seth Hale and Gabe Stanley combined on a 3-hitter to power the Little Johns to an opening-round win. Alex Tippin homered and drove in 3 runs for Danville. Jaxson Brents and Hale also drove in 3 runs each and Lawson Wilkins was 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Danville advanced to today’s 2:30 p.m. semifinal against Booneville.

PREP SOFTBALL

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 15, FAYETTEVILLE 0

Brianna Crowley pitched a no-hitter to lead the Lady Wildcats to a run-rule win in 6A-West action Thursday. The Lady Wildcats scored all the runs they needed in the first inning. Shae Acosta was 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and 3 RBIs to lead Har-Ber’s 15-hit attack. Brooke Beyer, Britain Coble, Jaxin Logue and Madison Pratt all added doubles.

BENTONVILLE HIGH 12, GREENWOOD 2

An eight-run first inning was more than enough for the Lady Tigers in a run-rule win Thursday in nonconference action. McKenzie Vaughan allowed just three hits and struck out five to earn the win in the circle. Emily Perry was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Kasey Wood was 2-for-4 and three RBIs with a double for Bentonville (26-3). Riley Hayes was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs. Ally Sockey, Natalie Thomas and Macey Cutsinger had Greenwood’s hits.

4A-NORTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Harrison

FARMINGTON 8, CLARKSVILLE 2

The Lady Cardinals grabbed the early lead and Carson Griggs allowed just one hit in a first-round win Thursday. Grace Boatright powered Farmington’s 16-hit attack with a home run, double and three RBIs. Shayley Treat and Reese Shirey also had three hits each and Remington Adams, Justine Davidson and Griggs all blasted doubles. Griggs went the distance to earn the win in the circle with 5 strikeouts. The Lady Cardinals will take on Morrilton at noon today in one semifinal game. Morrilton bounced Harrison 9-1 on Thursday.

PEA RIDGE 7, POTTSVILLE 2

Aiden Dayberry went the distance and struck out 8 to lead the Lady Blackhawks to an opening-round win. Dayberry walked just 1 batter and allowed 5 hits. Emily Beck was 3-for-3 with two doubles and 2 RBIs for Pea Ridge. Blakelee Winn ewas 2-for-4 and Alevia Reyna drove in 2 runs. The Lady Blackhawks will take on Dardanelle at 2:30 p.m. today in the semifinals. Dardanelle edged Prairie Grove 2-0 on Thursday.

3A-1 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Harrison

VALLEY SPRINGS 14, CHARLESTON 3

The Lady Tigers got huge production from the bottom of their order and the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters combined for 8 RBIs. Makenzie Graves homered and drove in 4 runs, and Nellie Jennings also drove in four runs as Valley Springs earned the win to advance to today’s semifinals. Maura Moore also homered and drove in three runs for the Lady Tigers. Moore earned thre win in the circle, allowing 3 hits with 9 strikeouts. Valley Springs will move on to face Paris today at noon in the semifinals.

PARIS 10, LINCOLN 0

Jayden Hart allowed just 1 hit and struck out 10 to lead the Lady Eagles to a shutout win Thursday in the first round. Hart needed just 70 pitches to earn the win and did not walk a batter. Jayden Wills powered Paris’ offense with a double and triple. Kasse Appleton was 4-for-4 in the clean-up spot and drove in 3 runs and Karsen Hart added a pair of RBIs. Caiden Hailer also drove in two runs for Paris. Also on Thursday, Hackett run-ruled West Fork 15-5, and Booneville took down Elkins 15-2. Hackett and Booneville will collide at 2:30 p.m. today in the semifinals.