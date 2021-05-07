Scholarship honors educator, will aid students from Bearden

Francine Worthen spent the better part of a decade helping students at the Bearden School District.

As a paraprofessional in special education, the Pine Bluff native often taught students more than just the basics. She taught them life skills. And, in the process, she formed lasting bonds with both students and fellow educators, according to a news release.

When Worthen died in early December of covid-19, her family decided to keep her legacy alive by creating the Francine Worthen Memorial Scholarship Fund.

At 9 a.m. May 14, the first scholarship will be given to a Bearden High School senior. Its value is $1,000.

"We are honored to be able to share mom's love for education with students who want to continue their education after high school," said John Worthen, Francine's youngest son.

"Mom always loved her kids, and she even kept in touch with one former student who often visited her at home after she had to retire due to health issues. That student and her family were grateful for all mom did for her. And that just makes us so proud," John Worthen said.

Francine Worthen, who was born and grew up in Pine Bluff, became a paraprofessional at the Bearden School District after both her sons became grown. She made many lifelong friends at the district, and her family said they would not have been able to get through her death without the school district family.

"We love them all," said A.R. Worthen, Francine's husband and former band director at Bearden High School. "They are just like family to us. We wanted to do something to give back to the school, and so that's where the idea of this scholarship came from."

Donations to the scholarship fund can be sent to: Francine Worthen Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 124, Bearden, AR, 71720.