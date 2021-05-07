SOFTBALL

Haff, Burnside named award finalists

University of Arkansas softball pitcher Mary Haff and infielder Braxton Burnside have both been named top 10 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award, the organization announced Wednesday.

Both Haff and Burnside were instrumental in helping the Razorbacks secure at least a share of their first SEC regular-season title. Arkansas wrapped that up with a 4-1 win over LSU in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Burnside is currently second in the country with 24 home runs this season, and fifth nationally and tied for the SEC lead with teammate Danielle Gibson with 51 RBI. The shortstop smashed the Razorbacks' single-season home run record this year, and her 24 home runs rank as fifth-most in a single season in SEC history. Burnside is also second in the SEC with 128 total bases and a .895 slugging percentage. For the season, the Paragould native is hitting .347 and has drawn a team-best 36 walks.

Haff improved to 22-5 with a pair of wins to help the Razorbacks take the series at LSU, including the Monday nightcap. It was her 74th career victory, the most in program history.

Her 22 wins are tied for fifth most in the country. The redshirt junior has posted a 1.61 ERA in 170 innings while limiting opponents to a .192 batting average. Haff has also registered five saves, which rank fifth nationally. She garnered her second SEC Pitcher of the Week honor on Monday.

The final three will be announced on May 19 before the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is virtually revealed on June 1 prior to the 2021 NCAA Women's College World Series, which will take place at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex on June 3-9.

-- Paul Boyd

Lyon College wins twice

Lyon College defeated Stephens College 13-1 and Missouri Baptist University 4-2 in the American Midwest Conference Tournament on Thursday in Columbia, Mo.

Addison Harmon, Kassidy Robinson and Cheyenne Herrera led the way for the Scots (16-26) against Stephens College as they combined to go 7 for 8 with 7 runs scored and 7 RBI.

Herrera hit two home runs and Harmon one in the win over Missouri Baptist.

BASEBALL

Ozarks tops Louisiana College

The University of the Ozarks got a strong pitching performance from Blake Benson and the offense battered five Louisiana College pitchers for 13 hits to earn a 13-0 victory Thursday in the American Southwest Conference Tournament in Marshall, Texas.

Benson (2-2) scattered four hits and struck out six in his complete-game victory against the Wildcats. Luke Morrison had a grand slam and finished 4 for 4 with 4 RBI for Ozarks (16-15).

MEN'S GOLF

HSU, ATU among top 4 at regional

Henderson State University is third and Arkansas Tech University is tied for fourth with Southwestern Oklahoma State after the first day of the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Regional on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

Central Missouri (279) leads the top four, followed by Indianapolis (283), Henderson State (286), Arkansas Tech (294) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (294).

Henderson State's Josh McNulty (69) is tied for second with four other players, and teammates Grayson Jones and Stuart Krog are tied with three others for 10th with a 71.

Andre Jacobs (70) of Arkansas Tech is tied for seventh with two others.

Southern Arkansas University's Roman Timmerman and senior Kade Johnson are competing individually. Timmerman is among the golfers tied for 10th, and Johnson (81) is tied for 77th with Gustavo Tineo of Southwestern Oklahoma State.