This date in baseball

May 7

1917 Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox allowed two hits as he outdueled Walter Johnson of the Washington Senators 1-0. Ruth knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.

1922 Jesse Barnes of the New York Giants pitched the only no-hitter of the year, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0.

1925 Pittsburgh shortstop Glenn Wright made an unassisted triple play in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals when he caught Jim Bottomley's line drive, stepped on second to double Jimmy Cooney, and tagged Rogers Hornsby coming from first. The Cardinals, trailing 9-4, scored six runs in the eighth inning to win 10-9 at Forbes Field.

1957 Cleveland pitcher Herb Score was hit on the right eye by a line drive off the bat of Gil McDougald in the first inning. The ball broke Score's nose and damaged his eye; he missed the rest of the season.

1959 A crowd of 93,103 came to the Los Angeles Coliseum on "Roy Campanella Night" to show its affection for the paralyzed Dodger catcher. The Dodgers were beaten by the New York Yankees 6-2 in an exhibition game that followed the ceremonies.

1960 Norm Sherry, a replacement catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit a home run in the 11th inning to give his brother, relief pitcher Larry Sherry, a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Los Angeles.

1970 Wes Parker of the Los Angeles Dodgers hit for the cycle in a 7-4, 10-inning victory over the New York Mets.

1973 The Pittsburgh Pirates became the first team to score their five runs on five solo home runs in a 5-4 victory over Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. Willie Stargell, Dave Cash, Richie Hebner, Manny Sanguillen and Al Oliver homered.

1997 The Montreal Expos scored 13 runs to set a National League record for runs in a sixth inning during their 19-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

2008 Carlos Gomez became the first Minnesota player to hit for the cycle in 22 years in a 13-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

2009 New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera gave up home runs to consecutive batters for the first time in his major league career, with Carl Crawford and Evan Longoria connecting in the ninth inning of Tampa Bay's 8-6 victory. Rivera had not given up back-to-back home runs in 862 games coming in.

2009 The Boston Red Sox tied a modern major-league record with 12 runs in an inning before making an out in a 13-3 victory over Cleveland. The Red Sox tied the mark set by the Brooklyn Dodgers on May 24, 1953.

2010 Starlin Castro hit a three-run home run in his first major-league at-bat and drove in a record six runs during the Chicago Cubs' 14-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Castro added a bases-loaded triple, sliding headfirst into the record books with six RBI, the most ever in a modern day debut -- one more than the previous mark shared by four players.

2011 Justin Verlander threw his second career no-hitter, leading the Detroit Tigers to a 9-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The only runner Verlander allowed came with one out in the eighth inning when J.P. Arencibia walked on a full count.

2016 Aaron Hill hit a grand slam in Milwaukee's seven-run 10th inning for his third home run of the game, and the Brewers beat Cincinnati 13-7.

2016 New York's Bartolo Colon became the oldest player to hit his first major league home run, connecting less than three weeks before his 43rd birthday, to help the Mets to a 6-3 victory over the Padres.