Three Minutes, Three Questions: Singer/songwriter Sean Harrison

Before musicians knew there was a pandemic shutdown coming, Sean Harrison had released his debut album, "Halfway From Nashville," and "was just picking up momentum with live performances, playing good venues -- small but good venues, including George's for the first time as a solo singer/songwriter," he remembers. Then, "bam! Everything stopped."

It's been a challenging year, but Harrison, who grew up in Fayetteville, is finally returning to the iconic Northwest Arkansas venue for a show at 8 p.m. today. His music has been said to have " a Townes Van Zandt and Steve Earle vibe to it" and called "fresh, charming and even hopeful."

"Listeners become willing accomplices on Sean's journey of self-discovery. Intimacy, rough edges, humor -- it's all here with originality and candor," one critic writes. "A 'must' listen."

Harrison took time to answer three questions for What's Up! ahead of tonight's show.

Q. What did you do during the pandemic to keep your music in front of people -- and to keep yourself ready to write, record and play?

A. I'm pretty good at isolating. I'm a natural introvert anyway. So staying home was fine. To stay "out there" and try to salvage what little fan base I had, I put out a couple of live studio videos of new, unreleased songs; I participated in a few streamed-video songwriter showcases. But mostly I wrote a few new songs, practiced, and kept in touch with people through social media. I wasn't particularly productive until I realized my album's release was a bust. By July I had decided I'd better release it again and get it right. So I went to work on that and released a single (the album's title song), with a video, and released the album in November.

Q. Where is home for you now? Are you touring again yet?

A. Fayetteville is home. And my wife, Clariss Goodwin, and I love this town so much, we don't want to live anywhere else. I was born in Nashville (thus, the album's title), and my parents moved us to Fayetteville in 1964. This has always been home, although I've lived overseas for some years and other places in the U.S. for some years. I've been back since 2004.

I'm just now beginning to play live shows again. And I will play a few more regional shows in the coming months -- Little Rock, Tulsa, maybe Oklahoma City. Then I intend to travel further and play solo shows such as house concerts and small theaters. I'll be in New Mexico and Colorado in August.

Q. Is there a separation between your musical career and "real life"? And if so, how do they fit together?

A. Interesting question! I don't sense a strong separation. It's all just me -- fumbling along trying to do the best I can. As a songwriter, singer, performer. As a husband, dad, son and friend. There are separate areas of the music career itself: there's the music, and then there's the music business. I love the music! Not so much the business, but you've got to take it on anyway. So, I have a motto: "We're supposed to try." For me that means, keep going. No matter what.