UA teams gear up for SEC Outdoor meet

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams will have their final meet before the SEC Championships when the Razorbacks host the Arkansas Twilight today at John McDonnell Field.

"This is a last chance meet for some kids to prove themselves and get on our 30-man roster for the conference meet, and improve on what we've been doing the last few weeks," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "For those who have already made the conference team, it's an opportunity to feel good and be ready to go for Texas A&M next week."

The SEC Outdoor Championships will be held May 13-15 in College Station, Texas.

Both Arkansas teams will be looking to cap SEC triple crowns after the Razorbacks won conference cross country and indoor track and field championships earlier this school year.

"For us it's basically a last opportunity to tune up and get some updated seeding marks for the SEC meet," said Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter. "Some [of the Razorbacks] are running in an event lower than normal in their schedule. Our sprint crew is running relatively true to form.

"There are some very good unattached competitors coming in that have great credentials. So we have a chance to chase some really quality people around, or hold them off. One of the two."

Professional athletes who will compete include Ryan Crouser, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the shot put who set the indoor world record earlier this year, and former Razorback Sandi Morris, the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the pole vault.