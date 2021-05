Altheimer, 1937: "The Place looks lovely. Agnes Grey fell off her byke & broke the same leg in two places." The image is of The Elms, an 1866 plantation house that was restored during the Great Depression. Standing just off U.S. 79 today, it's surrounded by fields and orchards and provides resting areas for migrating water fowl.

