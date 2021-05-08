Calendar 5-8-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, May 8

UAPB slates spring graduation

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) will host its graduation at 9 a.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Field with a limited audience. The ceremony will be livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook. Michael Eric Dyson, Ph.D, a globally renowned scholar of race, religion and contemporary culture, will be the commencement speaker, according to a news release. The processional will begin at 8:45 a.m. Spring 2021 graduates will participate alongside 2020 graduates from both fall and spring, whose commencement exercises were virtual in December. This is a ticketed event, and graduates who confirmed their attendance will receive their tickets during cap and gown pickup. In the event of inclement weather, commencement plans include ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: UAPB.edu/commencement.aspx or contact the UAPB Registrar, Jeanese Outlaw, at (870) 575-8491 or outlawj@uapb.edu.

First Trinity plans vaccine clinic

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will hold a covid-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. Vaccines will be administered by ExpressRX Pharmacy. Anyone 16 years old or older may register at ExpressRX.net or call the store at (870) 850-0159 to set an appointment, according to a news release.

Family FunDay: No-Sew Sock Animals

Fashionable sock pets will be made during the Second Saturday Family FunDay from 1-3 p.m. May 8 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This craft is an art activity that will entertain visitors of all ages. This event is free. "Take & make" kits will be available at ASC's main entrance for those wanting to participate at home. Participants may pick up a few kits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. An instructional video will be posted at 1 p.m. May 8 at facebook.com/asc701/.

Sunday, May 9

Grady Class of 1971 announces 50th reunion

The Grady High School Class of 1971 Reunion Committee invites all its classmates to the 50th class reunion. A Zoom Class Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. May 9, (Mother's Day), the day of graduation 50 years ago, according to a news release. Classmates should contact Barbara Johnson Wilborn at (501) 888-7812 or Barbara Williams Dixon at (501) 888-6604 to receive the access information for the reunion link. The first stop will be Imagination Hawaii. Participants should grab some bright colors and a "lei" and board the 50 year ride to the Virtual Hawaiian Imagination Excursion. Details: Facebook https://m.facebook.com/grady1971.

Beginning Sunday, May 9

One Pine Bluff Praying events set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together Services have been scheduled for people to gather one hour and pray for the growth and prosperity of the city at 6 p.m. Sundays in May. Two events will be by conference call and two sessions in person. Prayers will be held by conference call at 978-990-5000, access code: 127365# on May 9 at Family Time Baptist Church and Ministries, 501 S. Ohio St.; and May 16 at Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ, 3105 S. Apple St. Live events following health guidelines and mask wearing will be held May 23 at St. Peter's Rock Baptist Church, 1201 S. Catalpa St.; and May 30 at New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St. On May 2, New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church was the host.

Monday, May 10

ARDOT seeks public input on road work plans

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an online public involvement meeting about the proposed plans to add two sets of passing lanes along sections of Highway 270 between Prattsville (Grant County) and the Jefferson County line. The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. May 10, according to a news release. The link to the virtual meeting is available at https://vpiph01-job-020717-prattsville-jefferson-co-line-hwy-270-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/ There will also be an option to send online comment forms to ARDOT staff or people can print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209. Those without internet access may call Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 or email her at karla.sims@ardot.gov.

Beginning Monday, May 10

Comprehensive Care offers vaccines

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will offer free covid-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and up starting Monday at the JCCSI Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 Tennessee St. Covid-19 vaccinations will be available from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It will be an on-going program, according to a news release. JCCSI's medical team will provide the Moderna vaccine. People should call (870) 543-2380 to make an appointment but walk-ins are welcome.

Senior citizen centers offer lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the senior citizens centers. Although the centers aren't open for activities, grab-and-go lunches are available, according to a news release. The menu is: Monday -- Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk. Tuesday -- Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries, and milk. Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, and milk. Thursday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, brownie, and milk. Friday -- Oven fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapples, and milk (roll optional.)

Tuesday, May 11

Dollarway holds graduation

Dollarway High School will hold graduation at 6 p.m. May 11 at Cardinal Stadium on the old Dollarway High campus at 4900 Dollarway Road. Students will be seated on the football field, and social distancing and wearing of face masks will be enforced.

Watson Chapel hosts graduation

Watson Chapel High School will conduct its graduation at 7 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena. Face masks will be required.

Wednesday, May 12

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.

Thursday, May 13

PBHS Class of 1960 to meet

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon May 13 at Wright's Ranch House, 6224 Dollarway Road. All 1960 classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the gathering, according to a news release. For questions or to give updates on classmates, people may contact Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

Pine Bluff NAACP meets by Zoom

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. May 13. Charles McGhee, Entergy's senior manager of region distribution operations, will make a presentation. NAACP members who provided the branch with valid email addresses will be sent the Zoom link to join the meeting. Others wishing to attend may email pbnaacp@yahoo.com to request the link. Details: NAACP Branch President Wanda V. Neal, (870) 536-3141.

Friday, May 14

SEARK to hold virtual graduation

Southeast Arkansas College will conduct a virtual commencement at 7 p.m. May 14. The ceremony will be released on SEARK's social media feeds and the school app.

Saturday, May 15

Summer Youth Employment Program to Resume

The city of Pine Bluff will resume its annual Summer Youth Employee Program (SYEP). The program will be held from June 7 to July 16. Interviews will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15, according to a news release. An applicant must be between 16 and 21 years old, live in Jefferson County and a full time college or high school student. Applicants should complete the SYEP Worksite Form online at http://tinyurl.com/SYEPWorksite21. To protect the safety of all workers, the SYEP will adhere to public health guidelines as a precaution against covid-19. Details: (870) 717-4920.

Through Sunday, May 16

Cemetery association announces plans

Due to the covid-19 concerns, the Grapevine Cemetery Association won't have the Memorial 2021 public meeting this year but members will still decorate the cemetery and remember loved ones, according to a news release. Members encouraged to put the decorations on the graves by May 16 and perhaps do this as a family time. Grapevine Cemetery Association is a registered tax-exempt organization and donations are tax deductible. People may send offerings or donations to 9310 Grant 14, Pine Bluff, AR, 71603. Details: Roger Taylor, president, Grapevine Cemetery Board of Directors, (870) 917-7169 Roger Taylor.

Beginning Tuesday, May 18

UAPB co-hosts virtual nutrition conference

A virtual, multi-state conference on community nutrition education will be held May 18-20. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Tennessee State University (TSU) and Alabama A&M University (AAMU), will each host one day of the conference: TSU on May 18, UAPB on May 19, and AAMU on May 20, according to a news release. To register or to view the agenda, participants may visit www.multi-state-conference.com. To receive updates, participants may follow the conference Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/1890SNAPEd. Details: Teresa Henson, UAPB Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at (870) 575-7227 or hensont@uapb.edu.

Beginning Thursday, May 20

ASC hosts Jerry Colburn exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host a multi-media retrospective exhibition. "1995-2021: A Retrospective of Jerry Colburn" opens with a drop-in reception from 5-7 p.m. May 20. Featuring Colburn's inkblots, collages and music, this exhibition will be an immersive experience for all audiences, according to the news release. Visitors may view the work through Aug. 28.

Friday, May 21

Pine Bluff High School slates graduation

Pine Bluff High School will conduct graduation at 7 p.m. May 21 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center arena. Each graduate will receive 10 tickets for family and friends, and each group will be separated by 6 feet of space. A row will be left empty in between each group.

White Hall to hold graduation

White Hall High School will host its graduation at 7 p.m. May 21 at Bulldog Stadium. There will be 10 tickets per student and the ceremony will be streamed on the school's website. Groups will be asked to be seated 6 feet apart from each other, and masks will be required.

Monday, May 31

Century Farm applications due

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Arkansas Century Farm program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. To apply, the same family must have owned the farm for 100 years by Dec. 31, 2021. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, nephews or nieces, including through marriage and adoption. The farm must be at least 10 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income. There is no cost to apply. Online applications are available at: www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Monday, May 31

GYM sponsors free meals

GYM is giving away free supper and snack grab meals in a youth feeding program until May 31, according to a news release. Meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday at Watson Chapel High School Cafeteria, 4000 S. Camden Road, from 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School Cafeteria, 4600 W. 13th Ave., from 3:30-5 p.m.; and Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., from 4:15-5:45 p.m. GYM is an equal opportunity provider and employer. The director is Antoinette Burks.

TOPPS hosts food program

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up Food Program. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under. TOPPS doesn't discriminate, according to the news release. Meals will be provided at TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Drive, through May 2021. The Grab and Go and Parent Pick Up meals will be available Monday through Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m. Details: TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Boys & Girls Club hosting food program

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County is participating in the At Risk Grab and Go Food Program through May. Meals will be provided free to children ages 18 and under, according to the news release from TOPPS Inc. Meals will be provided at the club at 2701 S. Reeker St. from 4:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children may come by and sign for a supper and snack. For details contact Paulette Purchase at TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Friday, June 4

Veterans' vaccine clinic set at Monticello

A covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 at the VFW #4515 at 148 Veterans Drive, Monticello. The clinic is for all veterans and their spouses, partners and caregivers, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer, Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

Saturday, June 5

Pine Bluff-Altheimer Blues Festival set

The Pine Bluff-Altheimer 2021 Blues Festival is happening June 5 at Cook Family Park, 11712 N. U.S. 79 at Altheimer. The gates will open at 4 p.m., according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The hosts will be Broadway Joe and Comedian Keith Glason. The special guest will be Calvin Richardson. A special tribute to Arkansas legend Billy "Soul" Bonds will be featured. Guests will also include Ms. Jody, Nathaniel Kimble, Summer Wolfe, Mo Bo, Big John Miller and Willie P. They will all be performing with live bands. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. A VIP seat at a table is available for $30. Tickets can be purchased at the usual outlets or online at https://tickets.impacttickets.com/event/pine-bluff-altheimer-2021-blues-festival.

Sunday, June 6

School garden contest entries being accepted

Entries are being accepted for the eighth annual Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year Contest until June 6. The contest is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas, according to a news release. Applicants may be any school, early childhood education facility, or alternative learning environment that had a school garden during the 2020-2021 school year or is planning to start a garden in the 2021-2022 school year. Winners will be announced at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Details: https://www.cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/ArkansasGrownSchoolGardenOfTheYearContest2021.

Through Sunday, June 6

Arts center invites artists to enter Rosenzweig Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC), 701 S. Main St., seeks submissions to its Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition for 2021. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 6. The exhibition runs July 22 through Oct. 6, according to a news release. The exhibition is open to artists 18 or older who live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Details: asc701.org/rosenzweig or call (870) 536-3375.

Beginning Monday, June 7

TOPPS plans summer camp

TOPPS Inc. will host the Break Out youth summer camp from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 7 through Aug 6. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be enforced. Slots will be limited, according to a news release. TOPPS will conduct reading, math and creative writing sessions in the mornings and enrichment activities in the afternoon, including physical fitness, swimming, skating, karate, robotics, music, crafts, cooking, fishing, sewing, tours and golf. Teens will be introduced to Junior Toastmasters, financial literacy, job training skills and entrepreneurship. For the application fee, weekly fee or details, interested participants should call TOPPS at (870) 850-6011 between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Annette Dove is TOPPS' executive director.

Arts center hosts youth summer camps

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers summer camp sessions for youth. Camps include: THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17; THEATRE JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11; CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17; STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17; CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17; DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps or contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Through Saturday, June 12

2021 Annual Pine Bluff High School Exhibition

The Arts & Science Center will host its annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students through June 12. Art teacher Shalisha Thomas has worked with young artists for almost a decade and ASC looks forward to sharing the students' work with the public. This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Through Tuesday, June 15

Education grants available for teachers

Educators in Arkansas' public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for the 2021-2022 academic year. Applications must be submitted online by June 15, according to a news release from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA.) The grants are awarded to Arkansas public school educators to further their own education. Awards are intended for courses of study leading to an advanced degree, certification or endorsement. Requests for funds to pay off student debt are not eligible, according to the release. Details: www.artanow.com.

Thursday, June 17

Young professional to be honored

Kedrick Jones, owner and tech consultant of SEAR Tech Services, will be among honorees at an event recognizing the 2021 Arkansas Business 40 under 40 Class. The event will be held June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree Little Rock. Jones is president of the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter. For details or to purchase event tickets, visit arkansasbusiness.com/events or call Kelli Roy at 501-455-9336.

Beginning Thursday, June 17

Merrill All School Reunion set

The Merrill High School All School Reunion will be held June 17-19, 2021. All events will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. For a registration package or details, interested participants should email Rosie Pettigrew, committee chairwoman, at pettigrewrosie@bellsouth.net or call 404-245-5436.

Saturday, June 19

City of Pine Bluff plans Juneteenth Celebration

The City of Pine Bluff will host its 2021 Juneteenth Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse on Main Street. The event will feature live musical and dance performances, dramatizations, free food, and activities for children and teens. From 3-9 p.m., a block party will be hosted by Wil Jenkins at the same site, according to a news release. Attendance is free to community members, however, the registration fee is $25 for vendors and $75 for food trucks. Registration is available by contacting the mayor's office at 870-730-2000, ext. 7, or sending an email to mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. The registration deadline is June 11. For details or to sign up to perform, contact Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or 870-643-2383.

Through Saturday, June 19

Pine Bluff High School Exhibition open at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting the annual exhibition of artwork by Pine Bluff High School students in the International Paper Gallery in ASC's main building. On display through June 19, this exhibition consists of two-dimensional work in various mediums, according to a news release. The display can be seen at the center or online at at www.asc701.org/2021-annual-pine-bluff-high-school.

Beginning Thursday, July 8

Medical mission set at Lake Village

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Delta Regional Authority (DRA) will host a medical mission at Lake Village from July 8-18 offering free medical care, according to a news release. The Lake Village site will be located at Lakeside High School. Basic medical exams, eye exams, single lens prescriptions glasses and dental services are among the services provided during Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) missions. Details: IRT.defense.gov.

Beginning Friday, July 9

Boys and Girls Club observes 75th aniversary

In July, the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will celebrate its 75th anniversary. July 9 -- the annual Heroes Banquet will be celebrated. July 10 -- from 10 a.m. to 7. pm., the club will have an outdoor event at the Townsend Park baseball fields, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, starting with an opening ceremony that will feature food, drinks, a kickball tournament, vendors, youth activities, and entertainment. The club is also seeking alumni to join the 75 club, who will be recognized at the event July 10. For details or to make donations, people may visit the website at www.boysgirlsclubjc.org. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 6027, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Checks should be payable to The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

Through Saturday, July 10

ASC hosts Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Sculpture by Yelena Petroukhina" exhibition through July 10. This exhibition is sponsored by Simmons Bank. "Petroukhina explores ideas of home and comfort and incorporates physical, emotional, and spiritual qualities within personal spaces," according to a news release. Details: asc701.org.

Thursday, Aug. 19

Chamber sets Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is tentatively planning to host its annual Business Expo on Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event, usually held in May, has been pushed back to give the Chamber more time to plan and make changes to keep everyone safe in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Chamber newsletter. Members interested in serving on the Business Expo Committee should send emails to jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Friday, Aug. 20

Ag Hall of Fame sets Aug. 20 induction ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame announced Aug. 20 as a target date for the induction ceremony for its next class of inductees. The event will be held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, the director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to honor Jefferson County Farm Family

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff.

Underway

Health departments offering Moderna shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the Moderna covid-19 vaccine to anyone 18 or older at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites including Doctor's Orders Pharmacy; call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com; and Jefferson Regional Medical Center, visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Monday through Thursday

Cherry Street church opens pantry

Cherry Street AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., gives away food every Monday through Thursday, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. The church serves a grab and go sack meal consisting of an entree, vegetable, bag of chips, cheese stick, juice and milk on a first come, first served basis.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays and Thursdays

Alphas prepare tax returns free for low to moderate income residents

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will prepare free tax returns for low to moderate income families from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the academy building at Pine Bluff High School, 711 W. 11th Ave., according to a news release. For covid-19 safety measures, participants will be met at their cars and the tax preparer will call them when their return is ready. Participants must bring documents including picture ID, Social Security card and dates of birth for themselves and all family members they are claiming; W-2's for all jobs the person held in 2020 and any other tax related documents, bank routing number and account number if they are having the refund direct deposited. If the taxpayer is filing with their spouse, they should bring the spouse. Details: (501) 819-2048 or (501) 500-3918.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.