Marriage Licenses

Ahasuerus Robertson, 26, and Rachael Jeffrey, 23, both of Little Rock.

Mallory O'Quinn, 31, and William Millsap, 33, both of Dallas, Texas.

Taylor Hallman, 24, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Madison Tobias, 22, of Fulton, Mo.

Subhashish Duttachowdhry, 47, and Arpita Roy, 41, both of Little Rock.

Gary Wilson, 35, and Tenia Curry Thomas, 51, both of Little Rock.

Sydney Eleuteri, 21, and Samuel Archuleta, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Maria Erika, 34, and Victor Ibarra, 34, both of Alexander.

Kelley Broadbent, 24, of New Blaine, and Austin Squires, 24, of Little Rock.

Harold Lamb, 49, and Tammara Cornelius, 46, both of Jacksonville.

Kelly Tindall, 28, and Victoria Marcelle, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Kesava Konathala, 28, and Surya Maddala, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1368 Amanda Jones v. Corey Jones.

21-1369 Marta Taylor v. Zachary Taylor.

21-1370 Lindsay Case v. Evan Case.

21-1373 Mae Scott v. Thomas Burrow.

21-1374 Natasha Kelley v. Steven Kelley.

21-1376 Latosha Mitchell v. Sernorris Mitchell, Sr.

21-1378 Emily Rettstatt v. Lenny Albrecht.

21-1380 Christopher Hamilton, Sr. v. Leslie Hamilton.

21-1381 Sonja Coleman v. Willie Coleman, Jr.

21-1382 Jessica Slaughter v. Chance Slaughter.

21-1383 Shelley Clark v. John Clark.

GRANTED

21-151 Rickey Brown v. Anita Brown.