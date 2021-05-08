Democrat-Gazette staff take top honors from Arkansas Press Women

Current or former Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff members took top honors in 23 categories of the Arkansas Press Women Professional Communication Contest Saturday.

The organization announced the winners in what a press release described as a "small socially-distanced event" on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus Saturday afternoon.

Lead by reporter Eric Besson the newsroom team that created the "Lives Remembered" series of articles about covid-19's Arkansas victims won in the Writing, Continuing Coverage or Unfolding News category. Reporters Lisa Hamersly, Ginny Monk, Kat Stromquist and Jeannie Roberts also worked on the series.

The "Children in Peril" series on child deaths in Arkansas by reporter Ginny Monk won first place for In-depth Reporting.

Columnist Philip Martin won two first place awards for writing for Reviews, "Lucinda Williams," and Personal Essay for "Critical Mass: Bury My Heart turns 50."

Photographer Thomas Metthe also won two first place awards for News or Feature Photo, "Twister damage surveyed in Jonesboro," and general photo "Enamored with Rexy."

Reporter Bill Bowden and religion editor Francisca Jones earned a first place for Feature Story for "Called to Harrison."

Bowden also won first place for Specialty Article, History for "Text books showed Rebel slant."

Maggie McNeary, senior online editor, and the Democrat-Gazette online staff won for first place in Web and Social Media Presence for "Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Facebook."

Jerry McLeod, style editor, won first place in writing Personality Profile for his profile of radio and television personality Bobby Bones.

First place in For-Profit Electronic Newsletters went to digital content manager Nyssa Kruse for The Article.

Former reporter Tony Holt earned a win in the News Story category for "Arkansas' killer executed."

Graphic artist Carrie Hill won first place Graphics and Design, Graphics for "Halloween's happening."

Photographer Stephen Swofford won first in Single Photograph, Sports for "Inaugural girls state wrestling tournament."

Reporter Lara Farrar won first in Writing, Social Issues for "Delta hunger."

Food editor Kelly Brant's story "Dumplings, Part 1" took the top honors in Specialty Articles, Food.

Andrew Moreau's story "Delta Blues" won first place for Business reporting.

Sunday Editor/Night Design Director Terry Austin won first place in Graphics and Design, Newspapers.

Courtney Lanning, editorial writer, won first place for Editorial/Opinion for "Complicated issue."

Jeannie Roberts won first place in the Obituary category for "Charles Portis."

First place in Specialty Articles, Education went to Kat Stromquist for "Student hunger."

Helaine Williams, style editor, won in Specialty Articles, Style for "Covid couture."

Former reporter George Stoia won in Sports for "Living with grief."

Democrat-Gazette staff also earned 11 second place and five third place awards. All awards are for work completed during 2020.

Arkansas Press Women is an association of professional communicators in journalism, public information, business, education and government. The contest was open to Arkansas professional communicators.