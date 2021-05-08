Drug-case indictee enters guilty plea

One of the men indicted in what authorities called the Desmond Kelley drug-trafficking organization pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to distributing fentanyl.

Jaylon Livingston, 32, admitted to "knowingly and intentionally" distributing a substance containing fentanyl. Livingston was originally indicted on three counts related to the drug-trafficking operation, but two of the counts were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Livingston entered his plea in front of U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller, who told Livingston that he could sentence Livingston to between zero and 20 years in prison and potentially fine him up to $1 million.

Miller ordered a U.S. marshal to take Livingston into custody, saying he was required to do so because Livingston had admitted to a drug charge for which he faces a sentence longer than 10 years.

Under the plea agreement, Livingston admitted to distributing more than 280 grams of fentanyl but fewer than 400 grams.

In court, an assistant U.S. attorney said Livingston sold fentanyl to undercover law enforcement officers and to a Drug Enforcement Administration informant, an allegation that Livingston admitted was true.

Miller explained to Livingston that by pleading guilty he was waiving his rights to a jury trial and to appeal his conviction.

Livingston was originally indicted after a drug bust involving three major law enforcement agencies and 50 arrests. A grand jury indicted Livingston along with 16 others in October 2019.

Kelley, the reputed leader of the fentanyl distribution ring, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

At the time of the arrests, law enforcement officials seized 500 grams of fentanyl, unknown amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, three firearms and more than $18,000, federal officials said.

Kelley is facing 10 years to life in prison and a potential $10 million fine.

Federal officials said the drug trafficking organization was responsible for distributing fentanyl around Central Arkansas.