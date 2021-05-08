Gentry robotics team learns lessons at statewide contest

GENTRY — On April 9 the Gentry High School robotics team went to the state tournament in Hot Springs and battled against 24 different schools. The robotics team ranked 23 out of 24 teams. All of the other competitions were online until this one, which made it a very different experience for the teammates.

“I think that state was a great learning experience for our kids and I’m excited to go back next year for more competitions,” said Jordan Toland, Gentry’s robotics teacher and coach.

When asked about the state competition, Austin Sanders, a junior, said, “State was fun and I really hope we get to go next year. I also really hope we make it to worlds next year.”

Heather Heath, also a junior, said of the state tournament, “Though it was really stressful, it was a great experience seeing other people’s bots. It was really inspiring seeing all the other designs.”

Now that the robotics tournament is over, the robotics students are just waiting to hear what the next competition goal will be.