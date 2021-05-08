HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

4A-EAST

at Brookland FRIDAY Brookland 9, Lonoke 1 Valley View 19, Forrest City 0 Jonesboro Westside 10, Wynne 0 TODAY Game 5 Stuttgart vs. Brookland, 10 a.m.

Game 6 Jonesboro Westside vs. Valley View, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

4A-NORTH

at Harrison FRIDAY Morrilton 3, Farmington 2 Pea Ridge 6, Dardanelle 3 TODAY Third place Farmington vs. Dardanelle, noon Championship Morrilton vs. Pea Ridge, 2:30 p.m.

4A-SOUTH

at Nashville FRIDAY Nashville 9, Star City 3 Malvern 5, Camden Fairview 4 TODAY Third place Star City vs. Camden Fairview, noon Championship Nashville vs. Malvern, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 1

at Valley Springs FRIDAY Paris 3, Valley Springs 1 Booneville 14, Hackett 3

TODAY Third place

Valley Springs vs. Hackett, noon

Championship

Booneville vs. Paris, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 2

at Clinton FRIDAY

Bald Knob 4, Harrisburg 2 Hoxie 8, Rivercrest 0

TODAY Third place

Harrisburg vs. Rivercrest, noon

Championship

Hoxie vs. Bald Knob, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 3

at Central Arkansas Christian (Burns Park) FRIDAY

Atkins 9, Mayflower 1 Baptist Prep 7, Dover 0

TODAY Third place

Mayflower vs. Dover, noon

Championship

Baptist Prep vs. Atkins, 2:30 p.m.

3A-REGION 4

at Ashdown FRIDAY

Ashdown 13, Glen Rose 7 Smackover 13, McGehee 3

TODAY Third place

McGehee vs. Glen Rose, noon

Championship

Smackover vs. Ashdown, 2:30 p.m.

2A-CENTRAL

at Tuckerman FRIDAY

Melbourne 3, Quitman 1 Tuckerman 13, Salem 11

TODAY Third place

Quitman vs. Salem, noon

Championship

Melbourne vs. Tuckerman, 2:30 p.m.

2A-NORTH

at Carlisle FRIDAY

East Poinsett County 6, McCrory 4 Carlisle 10, Riverside 0

TODAY Third place

Riverside vs. McCrory, noon

Championship

Carlisle vs. East Poinsett County, 2:30 p.m.

2A-SOUTH

at Horatio FRIDAY

Parkers Chapel 4, Fordyce 2 Horatio 4, Spring Hill 1

TODAY Third place

Spring Hill vs. Fordyce, noon

Championship

Horatio vs. Parkers Chapel, 2:30 p.m.

2A-WEST

at Mountain Home FRIDAY

Mansfield 2, Flippin 0 Acorn 15, Cotter 2

TODAY Third place

Cotter vs. Flippin, noon

Championship

Acorn vs. Mansfield, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 1

at Scranton FRIDAY

Western Yell County 16, Jasper 0 Scranton 12, Mulberry/Pleasant View 0

TODAY Third place

Jasper vs. Mulberry/Pleasant View, noon

Championship

Western Yell County vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 2

at Izard County FRIDAY

Mammoth Spring 11, Hillcrest 3 West Side Greers Ferry 8, Armorel 0

TODAY Third place

Hillcrest vs. Armorel, noon

Championship

Mammoth vs. West Side Greers Ferry, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 3

at Mount Vernon-Enola FRIDAY

Sacred Heart 16, Bradford 1 Mount Vernon-Enola 7, Wonderview 0

TODAY Third place

Bradford vs. Wonderview, noon

Championship

Sacred Heart vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 2:30 p.m.

1A-REGION 4

at Ouachita FRIDAY

Emerson 10, Bradley 3 Taylor 16, Ouachita 0

TODAY Third place

Bradley vs. Ouachita, noon

Championship

Emerson vs. Taylor, 2:30 p.m.