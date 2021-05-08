HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

4A-EAST
at Brookland FRIDAY Brookland 9, Lonoke 1 Valley View 19, Forrest City 0 Jonesboro Westside 10, Wynne 0 TODAY Game 5 Stuttgart vs. Brookland, 10 a.m.
Game 6 Jonesboro Westside vs. Valley View, 12:30 p.m.
Game 7 Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 8 Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
4A-NORTH
at Harrison FRIDAY Morrilton 3, Farmington 2 Pea Ridge 6, Dardanelle 3 TODAY Third place Farmington vs. Dardanelle, noon Championship Morrilton vs. Pea Ridge, 2:30 p.m.
4A-SOUTH
at Nashville FRIDAY Nashville 9, Star City 3 Malvern 5, Camden Fairview 4 TODAY Third place Star City vs. Camden Fairview, noon Championship Nashville vs. Malvern, 2:30 p.m.
3A-REGION 1
at Valley Springs FRIDAY Paris 3, Valley Springs 1 Booneville 14, Hackett 3
TODAY Third place
Valley Springs vs. Hackett, noon
Championship
Booneville vs. Paris, 2:30 p.m.
3A-REGION 2
at Clinton FRIDAY
Bald Knob 4, Harrisburg 2 Hoxie 8, Rivercrest 0
TODAY Third place
Harrisburg vs. Rivercrest, noon
Championship
Hoxie vs. Bald Knob, 2:30 p.m.
3A-REGION 3
at Central Arkansas Christian (Burns Park) FRIDAY
Atkins 9, Mayflower 1 Baptist Prep 7, Dover 0
TODAY Third place
Mayflower vs. Dover, noon
Championship
Baptist Prep vs. Atkins, 2:30 p.m.
3A-REGION 4
at Ashdown FRIDAY
Ashdown 13, Glen Rose 7 Smackover 13, McGehee 3
TODAY Third place
McGehee vs. Glen Rose, noon
Championship
Smackover vs. Ashdown, 2:30 p.m.
2A-CENTRAL
at Tuckerman FRIDAY
Melbourne 3, Quitman 1 Tuckerman 13, Salem 11
TODAY Third place
Quitman vs. Salem, noon
Championship
Melbourne vs. Tuckerman, 2:30 p.m.
2A-NORTH
at Carlisle FRIDAY
East Poinsett County 6, McCrory 4 Carlisle 10, Riverside 0
TODAY Third place
Riverside vs. McCrory, noon
Championship
Carlisle vs. East Poinsett County, 2:30 p.m.
2A-SOUTH
at Horatio FRIDAY
Parkers Chapel 4, Fordyce 2 Horatio 4, Spring Hill 1
TODAY Third place
Spring Hill vs. Fordyce, noon
Championship
Horatio vs. Parkers Chapel, 2:30 p.m.
2A-WEST
at Mountain Home FRIDAY
Mansfield 2, Flippin 0 Acorn 15, Cotter 2
TODAY Third place
Cotter vs. Flippin, noon
Championship
Acorn vs. Mansfield, 2:30 p.m.
1A-REGION 1
at Scranton FRIDAY
Western Yell County 16, Jasper 0 Scranton 12, Mulberry/Pleasant View 0
TODAY Third place
Jasper vs. Mulberry/Pleasant View, noon
Championship
Western Yell County vs. Scranton, 2:30 p.m.
1A-REGION 2
at Izard County FRIDAY
Mammoth Spring 11, Hillcrest 3 West Side Greers Ferry 8, Armorel 0
TODAY Third place
Hillcrest vs. Armorel, noon
Championship
Mammoth vs. West Side Greers Ferry, 2:30 p.m.
1A-REGION 3
at Mount Vernon-Enola FRIDAY
Sacred Heart 16, Bradford 1 Mount Vernon-Enola 7, Wonderview 0
TODAY Third place
Bradford vs. Wonderview, noon
Championship
Sacred Heart vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 2:30 p.m.
1A-REGION 4
at Ouachita FRIDAY
Emerson 10, Bradley 3 Taylor 16, Ouachita 0
TODAY Third place
Bradley vs. Ouachita, noon
Championship
Emerson vs. Taylor, 2:30 p.m.