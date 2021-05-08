Happy birthday (May 8): There's a liberation taking place. A year from now, you'll look back and celebrate this moment when you cease to needlessly judge yourself. You'll opt for new ways of pulling your habits into line. You'll enjoy what you create because you dared to go in a new direction. Work leads to new interests; new interests pay you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It won't take you long to subtly establish your influence. If you were to exert your influence more obviously, you would be met with a resistance that would take forever to overcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you were younger you heard that life isn't fair, though many of your experiences of late have shown evidence to the contrary. For instance, today's bit of poetic justice is nothing short of delicious.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A few people will make an initial decision and many others will uncritically accept it. You, however, will push pause and do your own evaluation. You can't personally examine everything, but this is within your realm.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The more they need you, the better you perform. You don't worry or think about it; you just do it. Something about people depending on you makes it easier, not harder.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your wisdom shines through your choice of what to get involved with and when. Trust those initial prescient instincts, even when (especially when) you can't reason them out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't like to tell the others what to do. You prefer to do it yourself, and you'll make it look so cool in the process that you attract helpers, fans and partners of all kinds.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You know how to work on things sequentially and get results one at a time. But the point of arrival is when everything happens at once. This will occur when it's supposed to. Keep doing what you're doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): According to your innate sense of fairness (shared by all around you today), rewards will correlate to efforts and accomplishments — as it should be. Since it isn't always so, you greatly appreciate the justice served today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one likes to have to work hard to understand something they are not that interested in to begin with. But today, there's a complexity at hand that needs to be dealt with, and you're ready to do what it takes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Even though most of the jobs your team will do are not so difficult, the possibilities will broaden in the future. So you'll work to expand the outer edges of your own capabilities and inspire those around you to do the same.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Knowing that someone will only remember two or three things you talk about, you pick the most important topics and find an artful and memorable way to put those ideas across.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll take your own desire into account, though, ultimately, much of what you do with your day will depend on what the people around you need and want. Doing things together will bring the most joy.

VENUS AND JUPITER EXAMINE THE GAMEMASTERS

Remember when you felt that you didn’t have a choice, and then later looked back to see many potential options you didn’t initially notice? Among other themes, the tension between Venus and Jupiter cautions against accepting the choices others lay out for us as though they were the only ones. The game-creator usually has the advantage.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I am a Cancer who has been trying to live a more spiritual life that includes listening to inner guidance and/or divine direction. I am open to being led by my ancestors, angels, saints, etc. I ask for a sign and I get 20, and then I still don’t know what to do next. What if I can’t tell the difference between my fear and legitimate guidance that’s for the highest and best?”

A: You make a very good point with these concerns. As it is with fishing in the ocean, when you cast a wide net, you may end up with a lot of strange disparate debris that you don’t know what to do with. It may help your spiritual quest to get specific about your spiritual practice. One way to do this is to create a ritual. For instance, you can decide that each morning you’ll say a prayer to invite divine guidance into your life, and then sit in silence for 10 minutes. Establishing a habit that you adhere to will bring a sacred order to your spiritual life. As for differentiating fear from divine guidance, fears are often intermittent and changeable, while divine guidance shows up as consistent and persistent, with an accompanying feeling of comfort and goodness.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

On the heels of “Arrow,” Stephen Amell will star in “Heels,” a new television series about wrestling rivals in a small Georgia town. Amell was born when the sun, Venus and Mars were all in Taurus, the Venus-ruled realm that covers money, physical strength, stamina and beautiful voices. Like so many Taurus natives, he uses his talent to promote causes and raise up his choice charities.