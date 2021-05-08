Hutchinson warns of higher covid positivity rate as active cases climb

Gov. Asa Hutchinson included a warning Saturday with his daily social media message about the coronavirus as active cases reached a 47-day high.

“Today is a reminder that the COVID-19 positivity rate has crept up over the last couple of weeks,” Hutchinson tweeted. “While our new cases remain steady and hospitalizations have declined, the virus remains a threat. Keep up the good work, and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

A higher positivity rate for covid-19 tests is an “early indicator” of an increase in cases, state epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said, and it could mean that not enough people are being tested or have access to tests.

Active cases of the coronavirus rose by 90, to 2,266, the largest number since the state reported 2,332 active cases on March 22. New cases have outpaced recoveries by 230 in the past week, and by 664 since April 6, when the state reported a year-low 1,602 active coronavirus cases.

Arkansas reported 245 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. The state has seen 337,415 cases of covid-19 since March 2020. Of those, 329,333 are considered recovered.

The Health Department on Saturday reported 163 Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 Saturday, 12 fewer than Friday. Of those patients, 38 were on ventilators, one more than Friday.

The state's official death toll from the coronavirus rose by one Saturday, to 5,760.

Vaccination rates have declined in Arkansas over the past several weeks. On Saturday, 13,751 doses of vaccine were administered, according to data from the Health Department. That was 5,785 fewer doses than on May 1.

The Health Department received 3,720 covid-19 test results Saturday for a total of 29,226 results so far this month. The department received 156,630 test results in April, according to its previous data reports.

