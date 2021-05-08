IN THE GARDEN: Palm tree recovering well — prune lightly, then wait for warmer weather

Q Our palm tree, like so many others here in Central Arkansas, was damaged heavily by the hard freezing weather and snow in February. We are trying to decide the best way to care for it. It is approximately 18 feet tall. We are trying to determine if we should try to cut off the dead fronds and see how it comes back or replace it with a smaller palm tree. We are sending a picture of the tree that was taken on Saturday morning. We would like to hear your thoughts and advice concerning this. Because of its height and the aesthetics of the damaged tree, we are leaning toward replacing it at this time. It was such a healthy, beautiful tree before the beautiful snow made it look so "sad." Thank you for your consideration, and we are looking forward to hearing your response.

A I think your palm tree is going to be fine. I see new palm fronds coming out and even some blooms. Cut off the dead stems and be patient. Palms like warm weather, so they should start to kick in and grow as the heat increases.

Q What's the name of these flowers? [The reader sent a photo.]

Coreopsis is a native wildflower and member of the aster family. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A These are coreopsis — a native wildflower.

Q Any hope for these jasmine plants? They have always done well and provide great fragrance. Anything to do except be patient?

This Confederate jasmine is recovering from winter damage, although it will take weeks of warm weather to fully leaf out. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A I do think a light haircut would help. I have seen Confederate jasmine in various gardens across Central Arkansas with varied degrees of damage. Mine was exposed on a west-facing brick wall and it died — 100%. In another garden, it was very protected and on the eastern side, and it is 100% fine. I would say yours is 75% OK. While I do see green growth at the top, I think it is going to take too long for the whole thing to fill back in, so trim a third off the top and do a light shearing on the damaged leaves. Hopefully by midsummer it will be all green. You could also add another plant to the mix to help it fill in.

Q I look forward to your column every week. Thank you! My 20-year-old weeping Chinese maple is very sad. As you can see, the top part of it is dying. It started this last year. I don't know if I should cut it off to save the rest.

New spring leaves on this 20-year-old Chinese maple died after the tree leafed out. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

A I would definitely cut out the top, dying part. It appears that it leafed out again this spring and then those leaves died. I would investigate what is causing the damage. Look for any wounds or growths on the trunk — any splits in the bark. The lower part appears fine at this time, and let's hope that trend continues.

The dead upper part of this 20-year-old Chinese maple tree can be pruned out, but something is troubling the tree. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Q We have followed your "be patient and wait" advice regarding our yard on Lake Hamilton, with a lot of reward. I have attached three pictures of our fig tree, which is growing on the shoreline. One shows the tree itself (fairly large), one is the tip of a branch, and one shows the shoots coming up at the base. Should we cut the tree back as our neighbors have done and start over with the shoots, or should we continue to wait?

A If you had asked me two weeks ago, I would have said start cutting. I have several fig trees in the yard and some were sprouting, but most had their growth at the base with a few upper sprouts. Lo and behold, I got back from a week being gone and I have tiny sprouts coming up on the tops of several branches — not all, but at least half. If you can stand it, give it until the end of May. If you can't, cutting won't be a bad thing, but do thin out the excess growth at the base. If you leave all the sprouts, you will have too many trunks. Good luck.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com