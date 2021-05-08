• Kami Rita, 51, a Nepalese Sherpa guide who first scaled Mount Everest in 1994, reached the 29,032-foot mountain's summit for the 25th time, breaking his own record for the most ascents of the world's highest peak.

• John Morrissey, chief judge for Maryland's district courts, ordered all on-duty court employees to stop wearing any items that display "thin blue line" logos to signify support for law enforcement officers after a public defender complained that the symbols implied court bias against defendants.

• Randall Saito, 62, who spent decades in a Hawaii psychiatric hospital for killing a woman, has been sentenced to five years in prison for escaping from the facility in 2017 and flying to California in what he described as a bid to prove his sanity.

• Joseph Mount of Chehalis, Wash., accused of organizing a rim-to-rim hiking trip of more than 150 people at Grand Canyon National Park in defiance of federal regulations limiting the size of groups to 30 people, was charged with several misdemeanors, authorities said.

• Valerie Carrier, 55, the former financial services coordinator at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, Tenn., has been charged with stealing more than $60,000 from student accounts, investigators said.

• Gerald Williams, 40, the former mayor of White Castle, La., has been barred from holding public office in Louisiana after he was convicted of corruption for falsifying public documents so he could illegally receive reimbursements of more than $2,200 while in office.

• Jerremy Willis of Philadelphia, Miss., who lost his high school class ring after a late-night wreck nearly 30 years ago, is getting the ring back after Jaimee Kelley found it in her yard eight years ago and rediscovered it while cleaning out a drawer, and used social media to track Willis down.

• Chad Salsman, a Pennsylvania district attorney who said it was a pack of "vicious lies" that he pressured clients for sex when he was a defense attorney, has pleaded guilty to witness intimidation and other counts, and has resigned from office.

• London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, said through a spokesman that she will sign a measure passed by the city's Board of Supervisors designating the home of Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin, the first same-sex couple to legally marry in California, as a historic landmark.