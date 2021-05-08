Judi Neal: Like caterpillars, we can now emerge

Last week the first hummingbirds showed up at our feeders, ever so shy. They dart away so quickly you wonder if it is just your imagination when you see one. But they are welcome heralds of a much-needed spring. The milkweed has been sprouting in the rain garden for about three weeks, and my husband saw the first monarch land on a milkweed 10 days ago. She fluttered around the plant, quickly laid her eggs, and danced away. I didn't even know that monarchs lay eggs on the milkweed when it's only 5 inches high. Sometime soon I will need to get out the butterfly cages in order to raise the caterpillars and protect them from the birds. The term "coherence" means harmonious alignment, and I feel very much in harmonious alignment with the emergence of spring. Spring is emerging, and I feel like I'm beginning to emerge as well.

This year, more than any other year, I find these signs of spring and new life extremely meaningful. I want to hold them tenderly, like holding a baby bird in your hands, or gently pulling an apple blossom close to breathe in its fragrance. This has been a hard, dark, lonely year. Friends have died. Trips to see family have been canceled. I couldn't go to Montana to celebrate my sister's 70th birthday. And as much as I am grateful for Zoom, there is nothing like getting a hug from a friend you haven't seen in person in 14 months.

My husband and I are vaccinated and beginning to think about how we will emerge from our cocoons. I knew that one of the first things I would do, once my band members were vaccinated, was get together with them to make music. I'm in an all-woman band called She's Us, and we haven't been together since the pandemic began. However, we meet on Zoom every week, mostly just to stay in "harmonious alignment" with one another. Music is literally an alignment of sound vibrations, and something magical and uplifting happens when those vibrations cohere to make harmony. Many people are unaware that you cannot make music together in real time on Zoom. There's something called "lag effect" that creates cacophony rather than coherence.

We are all vaccinated, and we just got together for the first time to rehearse. I think we were all a little afraid that we might have lost the magic we used to feel. But it was still there. The coherence of love and friendship and shared commitment to music kept that magic alive, even during this long dark year when we couldn't be together. The songs we played were sometimes a little rusty, but our harmonies were still pure and sweet and filled our hearts.

Spring is a tender, vulnerable time as new life makes its way in to the world. If we are to stay in harmonious alignment with what's happening in our souls and what is happening in our world, we must lovingly cherish and protect what is emerging. And we must go outside and listen to the singing of the birds.

Judi Neal, Ph.D. is a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the author of nine books on practical spirituality.