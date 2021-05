The state police agency is investigating after a body found Friday along Interstate 40 near the Arkansas 365 exit in the Morgan area.

Pulaski County sheriff's spokesman Cody Burk said deputies were notified about the body of a man at 10:30 a.m.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police will lead the investigation, according to a news release.

The body has been transported to the state Crime Laboratory, where it awaits a determination of the manner of death.